Moses Rodrigues Bernal Joins SINGFELD! A MUSICAL ABOUT NOTHING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theater Center has announced that Moses Rodrigues Bernal will make his Off-Broadway debut in the company of Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing at The Jerry Orbach Theater. He joins the cast in the role of Jerry.

Moses Rodrigues Bernal has appeared in Jersey Boys with Dodger Theatricals (Joe Pesci, u/s Frankie Valli); Sister Act, 2nd & 3rd international tour (Pablo); A Sketch of New York, Honor of Your Presence (staged reading); Tarnished Opal (staged reading); The Fall of the Kings (staged reading); Our Struggle to be Illustrious (staged reading); as well as Carmen: An Afro Cuban Jazz Musical (World Premiere), In the Heights, Legally Blonde, Much Ado About Nothing, It’s A Wonderful Life, and Sister Act regionally. He received his training at the Tom Todoroff Conservatory, University of the Arts (BFA). Moses is also a theatre teacher for Baayork Lee’s, National Asian Artist Project (NAAP) theatre club at PS 124. His social media handle is @mosestheactor.

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING, with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody by the duo to hit the New York stage and beyond. The show opened at The Theater Center in the Spring of 2021, home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love, Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on NYlive on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.