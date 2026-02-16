David Littlefield Joins FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David Littlefield will make his Off-Broadway debut in the company of The Office! A Musical Parody at The Jerry Orbach Theater Off-Broadway. They join the cast in the role of Chandler and others.

David Littlefield (he/they/she) is a performer based here in NYC. Recent credits include Frozen, Side Show, Little Shop of Horrors, Little Women, and Legally Blonde. She has a BFA from Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Friends! The Musical Parody with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner and its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together.

The show lovingly pokes fun at the beloved TV show Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite 20-somethings, as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in New York City. It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.