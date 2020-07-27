Michael Lavine Will Present 'The Fabulous Forties' as Part of MOMENT MATINEE PRESENTS SONGS OF THE DECADE

Michael Lavine (Broadway vocal coach, performer music director, and sheet music guru) is presenting a special Webinar Zoominar benefit series: MOMENT MATINEE PRESENTS SONGS OF THE DECADE. The final of the three decades THE FABULOUS FORTIES will be this Thursday, July 30th at 3:30 pm ET with live performances from Broadway and Cabaret acclaimed artists as well as some Premiere recordings.

Performers for the 3nd and final program of the series will include

Steven Brinberg (the premiere Streisand interpreter); Barbara Minkus (B'way "Funny Girl" Fanny Brice replacement & standby); Jon Peterson (Emcee in "Cabaret" nationals tours); Michele Ragusa (Broadway "Gypsy", "Ragtime", "Titanic", "Urinetown"); Arbender Robinson ("Book of Mormon", "Hair", "Beautiful"); Steve Ross, singer - pianist. He has been declared "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret" and has performed throughout the world ).

World War II was at the center of the 1940's. It was the era of the big bands and jazz with such musical stars and with their unique style and presentation. Some of the musical stars included Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Ink Spots, the Andrew Sisters and the bands of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Count Basie to name a few. Even the war for half the decade, did not stop the music that was upbeat and positive about the impending future . The program will explore the varied musical styles and the most popular entertainers of the decade, including Judy Garland, Bob Hope, and Lucille Ball. Like the 20's and 30's, many songs of the 1940's are still being sung today.

SONGS OF THE DECADES Moment Matinee - Benefit is a Three-Part Series on Thursdays, that began on July 16, at 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET. The price is $25 per class or $60 for all 3 sessions. Even If you are unable to attend the previous 2 programs, you will receive links so you can view those programs. Fee - Register https://momentmag.com/product/jewish-broadway-music-class/

Michael Lavine has worked as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer all over the world. He gives master classes on auditioning in New York, Los Angeles, Moscow, Bangkok, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, Martha's Vineyard and other locations. Michael musically directed productions of RENT, SWEENEY TODD, and THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at the Shanghai Theatre Academy. He has accompanied Broadway and television stars n New Orleans, San Francisco, Australia, Hollywood and at 54 Below, Feinstein's, and the Metropolitan Room in New York. Michael conducted THE LITTLE MERMAID starring Emily Skinner. He also regularly plays for the Outer Critic's Circle Awards in New York and musically directed the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for its entire 15-year run. Michael has conducted orchestras in a number of cities around the country For the past several years, Michael has been producing a series of CD's called LOST BROADWAY AND MORE, recording songs from Broadway shows that have never been recorded before. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the larger privately held sheet music collections in the world. More information can be found at Michael's website, www.michaellavine.net.

