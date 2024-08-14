Mark MacKillop To Make Off-Broadway Debut With New Solo Show NOT BROADWAY'S MARK MACKILLOP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' top solo fundraiser Mark Mackillop will make his Off-Broadway debut with his new solo show Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop on September 2 at 8pm at Marjorie S. Deane's Little Theatre.

The one-night only fundraiser for BCEFA, Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop is written and performed by MacKillop. The star of the international tour of West Side Story, and the national tours of Dirty Dancing and Anastasia is back with his latest solo show. After thirteen years in NYC he's ready to make his Broadway debut… well, Off-Broadway. An evening of songs, self-deprecation and oversharing. Come find out why Paper Magazine listed Mark as one of the most fabulous performers on the planet and why a [redacted name] cabaret space rejected him.

Joining MacKillop will be music director Yasuhiko Fukuoka (Drama Desk nominee The Streets of New York) on piano, Yuka Tadano (Suffs) on bass, and Dan Berkey (Lempicka) on drums.

Tickets for Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop are on sale now, and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36867/production/1207637.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing three seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. His previous solo work includes “Live and Unphotoshopped” and “Body by Taco Bell”, in addition to his acclaimed Duets series. As an author, Mark released the book Rm XIV. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $606,625 for BCEFA.

