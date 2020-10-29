Ma-Yi and WP Theater Present Live Reading of Stefani Kuo's FINAL BOARDING CALL

The reading will take place November 20-24.

Ma-Yi Theater Company and WP Theater will present a live reading of Stefani Kuo's timely new play, Final Boarding Call, which tells the stories of the current Hong Kong protests. Directed by Mei Ann Teo (Jillian Walker's SKiNFoLK: An American Show), the live reading will take place on November 20 at 7pm ET and will be available on-demand until midnight on November 24 at https://ma-yistudios.com/. Reservations are required and donations are encouraged for this free event.

Final Boarding Call revolves around the interconnected stories of seven characters whose backgrounds and perspectives run the spectrum - a protesting brother and flight attendant sister struggling to keep her job; a Mainland Chinese mother and her estranged Hong Kong daughter; a non-Cantonese speaking reporter and her Indian partner; and an American expat CEO and Hong Kong lover living in the shadows. The play begins and ends with a flight, an entrance into the Hong Kong protests and how the politics we see on the news every day affects the citizens of Hong Kong in their day-to-day lives. It gives the audience a window into China's grip on global capitalism. How far will they go to fight for family, freedom, and the right to be heard?

Kuo, a native of Hong Kong and Taiwan, says, "The anti-extradition movement in Hong Kong had been going on for two or three months when a friend of mine asked, 'are you writing a play about Hong Kong?' I said I wasn't - why would I want to capitalize on my city's pain? Later, I realized that I have the voice and responsibility to tell a (not the) story about Hong Kong because it is important. Not just to me or my city, but to the rest of the world, which is affected by it whether they realize it or not."

Please visit ma-yistudios.com or wptheater.org for more information.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You