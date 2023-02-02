MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Offer Valentine's Day Packages

From engagement proposals to dreamy strolls, Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience has become one of New York City's most romantic destinations and will offer exclusive Valentine's Day packages for guests on February 14. The immersive installation creates an atmosphere of whimsical fantasy to inspire budding romance and love.

The Valentine's Day package for two includes:

-Monet's Garden Immersive Experience

-A Monet scented candle (value $35)

-A fresh flower

-Dark chocolate treats for two

-A surprise Monet keepsake

Price for Two: $100 +tax and fees; $120 +tax and fees for Flex Anytime Entry

For tickets, please visit here.

MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

ACTIVATIONS THROUGHOUT FEBRUARY

February 7

Unarthodox Immersive Painting Experience inside Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience:

www.unarthodox.as.me/monet-garden

Paint Monet's "Waterlilies"

(Painting sessions begin at 6:45 p.m. and ticket purchase includes access to the entire immersive exhibition.)

Feburary 14

Valentine's Day packages available here. Tickets for two include a Monet scented candle, a fresh flower, dark chocolate treats for two and a surprise Monet keepsake.

February 15 -16

Resident Painter, Kim Ahonoukoun a Contemporary Impressionist artist, will display her talent for canvas next to the Giverny Bridge onsite.

February 18

Project III. Presents Free Form live in the Immersive Room.

February 22

"Tipsy Painters" Stelnik Art Soiree inside Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monets-immersive-experience-paintn-sip-inside-monets-garden-tickets-515367336577

Paint Monet's "San Maggiore by Twilight" inside the immersive gallery.

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

"This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet's Garden. Whether you're a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit continues to deliver new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century," said Roman Beranek, Creative Director.

The experience begins where Monet, "The Founder of Impressionism", created his great works. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of Monet's painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in the 1874 ("exhibition of rejects"), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet's bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet's creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet's paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet's central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Entertainment Inc. With concurrent exhibitions in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich, there are also upcoming European engagements in London and Stockholm. A U.S. national tour for Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will be planned for 2023.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French,

Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.