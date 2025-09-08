MEXODUS Extends for Additional Week at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City premiere of Mexodus, the new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, has added a week of performances. Directed by David Mendizábal, performances begin tomorrow, Tuesday September 9, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

With an official opening on Thursday, September 18, Mexodus will now play through Saturday, October 18.

Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.