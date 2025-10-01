 tracker
MEXODUS Extends for a Final Time Through Early November Off-Broadway

Performances will run through November 1.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
MEXODUS Extends for a Final Time Through Early November Off-Broadway Image
A final extension will be presented for the New York City premiere of Mexodus, the new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal. Previously extended through October 18, the production will now play through Sunday, November 1 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original on June 18, 2026, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world. The Audible Original pre-order is now available.

Limited day-of $38 rush tickets are available on the TodayTix app beginning at 9:00am ET and in-person at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre box office at 12:00pm ET.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), Johnny Moreno (Video/Projections Design), Tony Thomas (Choreographer), and Claire Yenson, C.S.A. (Casting). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.



