Listen: Patti LuPone, Laurence Fishburne, Christopher Walken & More to be Featured in RADIO PLAY REVIVAL Season 2

RADIO PLAY REVIVAL podcast Season 2 launched on December 25th, 2022. RADIO PLAY REVIVAL is a podcast celebrating the golden age of radio plays in this now-second golden age of audio, featuring great American actors performing works by a wide range of American authors.

On Christmas Day, Season 2 launched with Harriet Beecher Stowe's Christmas, or the Good Fairy, starring Zoe Lister Jones, Randy Rainbow, Blair Brown, Rob Nagle, and Sam Tsoutsouvas.

Listen below!

The remainder of Season 2 will feature classic works by W.E.B Du Bois, Joyce Carol Oates, Richard Connell, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jonathan Mastro, Edgar Allan Poe, and Elizabeth Savage. These works will be performed by Award-winning stars of stage and screen and international TV personalities, including (in alphabetical order) Riley Carter Adams, Alex Aquilino, Megan Beard, Laura Benanti, Miles Brenton, Blair Brown, Bobby Cannavale, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Keith David, Tia DeShazor, Claybourne Elder, Taissa Farmiga, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Gallagher, Remy Germinario, Lena Hall, Margery A. Handy, Tyler Hansen, Harriet Harris, Coleman Hemsath, Dulé Hill, Hannah Rose Honoré, Buckley Huffstetler, Zoe Lister Jones, Michael Kushner, Patti LuPone, Gia Mantegna, Joe Mantegna, Jefferson Mays, Kathleen Mulligan, Rob Nagle, Randy Rainbow, Vincent Rodriguez III, Ellie Schwetye, John Skelley, Jeff Still, DeLanna Studi, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sam Tsoutsouvas, Michael Urie, Christopher Walken, and Luke Wise.

RADIO PLAY REVIVAL

was conceived and directed by actor/writer Josh Johnston to pay homage to classic storytelling for today's modern audience. Executive Producers are Patti LuPone and Staci Levine/Groundswell Theatricals, and features theme music by Joseph Thalken. Ryan Schleifman is the series' primary editor, Zoë Cameron is its production assistant, and Sam Tsoustsouvas is the host of RADIO PLAY REVIVAL.

Creator, is an actor and writer, and now producer. He has toured onstage with The Acting Company and worked on the small and big screen as an actor. He developed the idea of Radio Play Revival through his love of literature and figuring out a way to stay creative while at home during the pandemic. He got a B+ in American Literature in college, which was a generous grade at the time.

Executive Producer, is an actor and singer best known for her work on Broadway. She has won two Grammy Awards, three Tony Awards, and two Olivier Awards. She is also a 2006 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee.

Executive Producer, is President of Groundswell Theatricals Inc, a NYC-based producing and general management company, specializing in theatrical, concert, and now podcast productions. She has produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, across North America, London's West End, and tours around the globe. Current productions include the concert tours for Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.