Linda Simpson to Appear In Conversation With Alan Cumming To Benefit Wild Project

Wild Project will host Linda Simpson in Conversation with Alan Cumming. The event takes place on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 PM at Wild Project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $20 - $50 and will benefit the Wild Project's mission and programming. Advance tickets can be purchased online at http://www.thewildproject.com.



A frank and intimate conversation between two of downtown's iconic performers, Alan Cumming and Linda Simpson. These two legends of New York City nightlife dish on the creativity, grit, and spirit that keeps the East Village a vital creative incubator.

Alan Cumming has performed with Jay Z and Liza with a Z; he has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so; he has a soap called Cumming In A Bar, and a bar called Club Cumming; he made back-to-back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls; he has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth, General Batista of Cuba, a goat opposite Sean Connery, Dionysus, a Smurf (twice) the EmCee in Cabaret (thrice), a James Bond baddie - oh, and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of The Good Wife for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG award nominations; he is the author of five books including a #1 New York Times best-selling memoir; he played the first ever gay leading role on an US network drama, CBS's instinct. he appeared on Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, topless in Playgirl and naked on the cover of his second album.



He has received over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, three honorary doctorates, both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland and was made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the Queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014.



He has sung in concert halls across the globe including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall and Billboard said of his last concert tour Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs 'he's an icon to behold - he is unapologetically himself, and with a talent like that, he has no need to apologize."



Linda Simpson

Since the 1980s, this multi-faceted drag queen has shined as a nightlife personality, media maven, performer, game-show hostess (Bingo!) and drag documentarian (The Drag Explosion). Known for her witty demeanor and unique blend of sass and class, she enthusiastically embraces the role she was born to play-a reigning queen!



Wild Project, a nonprofit company and venue, is an innovator among producing companies, supporting the diverse independent theatre, film, music, visual arts and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, Wild Project has presented and produced theatre that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, Wild Project curate's resident companies in its 89-seat theatre and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and POC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theatre sustains its roots in the community. Wild Project fosters a climate where artists explore their creative vision in a supportive atmosphere that brings together theatre and the environment in a unique way.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





