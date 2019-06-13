L.O.V.E.R. to Make Off-Broadway Premiere Beginning This August

Kaleidoscope Creative Partners presents the Off-Broadway premiere of L.O.V.E.R., written and performed by Lois Robbins (TV Land's "Younger"; Cactus Flower) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss, and What I Wore). The limited engagement begins Wednesday, August 21, with the official opening set for Sunday, September 8 (7 PM), and runs through Saturday, November 2 at The Pershing Square Signature Center - The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Everyone remembers their first kiss...and second...and maybe their fifth? This bold new comedy reveals the truths about life, love, and...sex. L.O.V.E.R. portrays one woman's confessions of what goes on behind closed doors - and between the sheets. L.O.V.E.R. is the new play for anyone who's found love or is still searching.

Led by Carpenter, the creative team for L.O.V.E.R. includes scenic design by Jo Winiarski (Accidentally Brave; "Late Night with Seth Meyers"), lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Gloria: A Life; Company XIV) and sound design by Jane Shaw (Actually, MTC/Williamstown Theatre Festival; Men on Boats at Clubbed Thumb and Playwrights Horizons/Drama Desk Nomination).

Tickets to L.O.V.E.R. are now on sale (starting at $69) at TicketCentral.com.

For groups of 8+, contact lovergroups@drtheatrical.com.

A limited number of "$30 Under 30" tickets will be available at each performance (one hour prior to curtain, in-person at the Griffin box office only), with valid high school/university or photo ID.





