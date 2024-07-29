LISTEN TO ME to be Presented at Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an age where technology promises to bring us closer together but often drives us further apart, Edward Gibbons-Brown's new one-act play "Listen to Me" offers a timely exploration of human connection. Set to premiere at the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival this August, the play presents a near-future where noise pollution has become a severe health hazard, forcing people to rely on advanced sound-blocking technology in their daily lives.

The story follows two characters as they navigate this sound-saturated world. Koda and Mel share a space--but live in separate realities, isolated by personalized soundscapes...that is, until an audio outage forces them to interact. Can they rediscover genuine connection and learn to appreciate the beauty of simply listening...or will they kill each other, first?

Making his New York City debut, Owen Brooks Larson co-stars as Mel. An equity member candidate currently pursuing his BFA in Acting at SUNY Purchase, Larson brings a wealth of experience from productions at Sacramento Theatre Company and Ithaca College. Sharing the stage, Kendra Foster McBride takes on the role of Koda. A recent graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, McBride's diverse background in theatre, film, and vocal performance across New York City and London promises to bring depth and nuance to her character.

Edward Gibbons-Brown, who both wrote and directs the piece, returns to the Chain Theatre after his successful run with 'Walk It Off' in the Winter One-Act Festival earlier this year. Gibbons-Brown's directorial credits span a wide range of productions, from Shakespeare to contemporary works, across various venues.

The creative team is rounded out by Stage Manager Lindsay Ross and Sound Designer Elizabeth Compère. Compère's extensive experience with immersive audio experiences, including work on "Sleep No More" in both New York and Shanghai, seems particularly apt for a play so centered on the power of sound and silence.

"In 'Listen to Me,' we're examining how technology, and the way is shapes our perspectives on ourselves and others, can often lead to deeper isolation," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's a story that I believe will resonate with many in our current climate of digital dependence and sensory overload. We're asking the audience to really consider: in a world full of noise, are we truly listening to each other?"

As we continue to grapple with the effects of technology on our relationships and our sense of self, "Listen to Me" offers a thought-provoking exploration of these themes through the lens of intimate, personal storytelling.

"Listen to Me" will be performed at the Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018. Performance dates are August 17 and 18 at 8:00 PM, and August 28 at 8:30 PM. In-person and livestream tickets are available at ChainTheatre.org, with a 20% discount available using the code "LISTEN".

For theatre enthusiasts interested in new works that push the boundaries of storytelling and tackle contemporary issues, "Listen to Me" promises to be a production worth experiencing. In a world that often feels overwhelmingly noisy, this play invites us to pause, connect, and truly listen.

