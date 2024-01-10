Carlo Marks To Star In World Premiere Of WALK IT OFF During Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival

The production will run February 8 through March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Carlo Marks To Star In World Premiere Of WALK IT OFF During Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival

 Carlo Marks, known for his roles in Smallville, Pretty Little Liars, The 100, and Hallmark Channel productions such as Making Spirits Bright, will star in the world premiere of WALK IT OFF at the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival running February 8 through March 3, 2024.

Performances of WALK IT OFF will take place at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor) on the following dates and times:

  • February 20th, 8:30pm

  • February 25th, 8:00pm

  • February 29th, 6:30pm

Tickets ($22 advance, $25 door) are on sale now at Click Here. Use discount code "WALK" for savings. The festival will also be live-streamed online.

WALK IT OFF explores a former athlete reckoning with regret, grief, and fading youth during one long walk. It will be featured alongside over 60 other new plays as part of the festival at Chain Theatre.

"I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this incredible festival alongside so many amazingly talented artists." - Edward Gibbons-Brown

Now in its 16th year, the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival has become one of the largest theatre festivals in New York City. Past festivals have featured original works by Lyle Kessler ("Orphans") and Eric Bogosian ("Talk Radio"). This year's line-up includes exciting new work by both emerging and established theatre artists. Learn more at ChainTheatre.org.

Edward Gibbons-Brown is a passionate and dedicated multi-hyphenate creative artist with a broad variety of experience over many years. Recent productions include: "Coriolanus," Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company, NYC/Seattle, "Miracle on 34th Street," The Henegar, Melbourne, FL. Edward lives in Brooklyn and can be reached via his website at edwardgibbonsbrown.wixsite.com/director or follow him on Instagram at @edwardgibbonsbrown.




Recommended For You