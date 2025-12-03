Kristy Cates, Marinda Anderson and More to Star in SILICONE(E) VALLEY Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Baltimore Center Stage and The Fire This Time Festival will present an invitation-only reading of the new play Silicon(e) Valley by award-winning playwright Taylor A. Blackman on December 8th, 2025 at 11AM & 1:30PM. The reading will feature dramaturgy by Charlique Rolle and will be directed by Davon Williams.

The cast includes Kristy Cates (Wicked), Marinda Anderson (Yellow Face), and Aigner Mizzelle(Chicken & Biscuits), joined by Nia Nelson Williams (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Savannah L. Jackson(Sunday in the Park with George). Stage directions will be read by Katelyn Bowman. Adam Taylor Foster will serve as stage manager.

Silicon(e) Valley follows news anchor Eboni Flowers, who-when a mass killing rocks a major mental health corporation in Austin, Texas-travels to uncover the truth, despite being nine months pregnant. The play interrogates corporate ethics, media responsibility, and the human cost of unchecked power.

Originally developed during a 2023 residency with the Uptown Collective, Silicon(e) Valley continues its evolution in this new collaboration between Baltimore Center Stage, The Fire This Time Festival, and The New School.

The upcoming reading is produced and general-managed by Davon Williams, with creative direction by Taylor A. Blackman, in association with The Fire This Time Festival, Baltimore Center Stage, and The New School.