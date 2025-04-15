Julie Benko, Bobby Conte and More to Perform at New York Festival of Song Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Festival of Song will host its annual spring gala, Easy to Love: NYFOS Does Cole Porter, on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at a private club on Park Avenue. In support of NYFOS’s programming and unique engaging concerts, the evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances celebrating the music of Cole Porter.

The gala features Broadway stars Julie Benko (Funny Girl) and Bobby Conte (Company), NYFOS favorite Lucia Bradford, jazz pianist Jason Yeager, as well as NYFOS’s own Steven Blier as pianist and host. The show will celebrate the unparalleled wit and musical allure of one of America’s greatest songwriters.

Proceeds from the NYFOS Gala directly underwrites our programming and enables all the uniquely engaging concerts that are our hallmark.

