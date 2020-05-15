Juggerknot Theatre Company and PopUP Theatrics Present LONG DISTANCE AFFAIR

Juggerknot Theatre Company producers of the critically acclaimed immersive show Miami Motel Stories (MMS) and PopUp Theatrics the New York-based site specific immersive theatre company led by Tamilla Woodard (director, Miami Motel Stories: Little Havana) and Ana Margineau (director, MMS: North Beach), join forces to produce Long Distance Affair.

Long Distance Affair engages the audience member(s) vs a vignette that the audience member(s) merely sit back and watch, explained producer, Tamilla Woodard, Co-founder of PopUP Theatrics. "This is not a comfortable voyeurism that virtual theater can often be - YOU become part of the narrative."

One can observe the world from a balcony in New York, fall in love in London, party in Paris. "In Long Distance Affair, distance is no barrier to connection," said Ana Marginea, Co Founder of PopUP Theatrics. "From the intimacy of your home, in real time, 18 theater artists from 6 cities around the world - Miami, Paris, Singapore, London, Madrid and New York- have come together to create this one-of-a-kind virtual adventure."

In intimate ten-minute theatrical encounters, audiences of one, or more, can drop in to one city, or three, or all six. Performances are limited to five audience members.

"Someone across the globe is reaching out just for you," said Tanya Bravo,of Juggerknot Theatre Company. "What will be the result when you and a perfect stranger meet with only a computer screen between you? Join us, and make possible an impossible trip!"

Both Jugerknot Theatre Company and PopUp Theatrics feel it is important to give back to the artistic community around the globe during this difficult time.

Ticket Site: www.LongDistanceAffair.info

Date: May 23rd - May 30th





