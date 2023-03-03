Judy Gold to be Joined by Sandra Bernhard, BD Wong & More for Talkbacks at YES, I CAN SAY THAT!

PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters, in association with Jamie deRoy, will present talkbacks for Judy Gold in Yes, I Can Say That! by Judy Gold (25 Questions for a Jewish Mother) and Eddie Sarfaty (Mental: Funny in the Head). Directed by BD Wong (Mr. Holland's Opus), Yes, I Can Say That! will begin previews at 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street), tomorrow, Saturday March 4, 2023, with an opening night set for March 21 and a limited run through April 16, 2023

After select performances, Judy will be joined by special guests to talk even further about free speech and the price of silencing comedians. Talkbacks are open to audience members at that day's performance and admission is included with ticket purchase. The current talkback schedule is as follows:

Friday March 24: Sandra Bernhard (Actress and radio host, "American Horror Story NYC;" Sandyland)

Friday March 31: BD Wong (Director, Yes, I Can Say That!; Tony Award winner, M. Butterfly)

Friday April 14: Mary Trump (Author, Too Much and Never Enough; The Reckoning)

Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke - and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power.

Based on her book Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble, the comedy veteran is taking the stage to tell the fascists and crybabies to shove their hate and political correctness up their respective asses. This wickedly funny new one-woman show is a big-mouthed and big-hearted call for truth, kindness, common sense, and most of all, laughter.

Yes, I Can Say That! will feature scenic design and wardrobe styling by Lex Liang (Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written), lighting design by Anshuman Bhatia (New Golden Age), sound design by Kevin Heard (¡Americano!), and projection design by Shawn Duan (Letters of Suresh). Nikki Lint (The Band's Visit National Tour) serves as Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for Yes, I Can Say That! is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Tuesday March 14, Tuesday March 28, Wednesday April 5, and Thursday April 6.

Tickets to Yes, I Can Say That! begin at $25 and are available now.

ABOUT PRIMARY STAGES

Primary Stages is an Off-Broadway not-for-profit theater company dedicated to inspiring, supporting, producing. and sharing the art of playwriting. We operate on the strongly held belief that the future of American theater relies on nurturing playwrights and giving them the artistic support needed to create new work. Since our founding in 1984, we have produced more than 135 new plays, including Theresa Rebeck's Poor Behavior and Downstairs; Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice and Little Women; Billy Porter's While I Yet Live; Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist and Olive and the Bitter Herbs; Sharon Washington's Feeding the Dragon; Leah Nanako Winkler's God Said This; In Transit by James-Allen-Ford, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth (on Broadway in 2017); Horton Foote's The Roads to Home, The Day Emily Married, Harrison, TX, and Dividing the Estate (two Tony nominations); Donald Margulies' The Model Apartment (1995 premiere and 2013 revival); David Ives' Lives of the Saints and All in the Timing (original 1993 production and 2013 revival); Deborah Zoe Laufer's Informed Consent; Ike Holter's Exit Strategy; Tanya Saracho's Fade; Michael McKeever's Daniel's Husband; A.R. Gurney's Black Tie; Terrence McNally's Dedication or the Stuff of Dreams and The Stendhal Syndrome; Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter's In the Continuum (which went on to tour the U.S., Africa, and Scotland); and Conor McPherson's St. Nicholas (which marked the playwright's U.S. debut). Our productions and artists have received critical acclaim, including Tony, Obie, Lortel, AUDELCO, Outer Critics' Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Awards and nominations. Primary Stages supports playwrights and develops new works through commissions, workshops, readings, and our education and training programs: The Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group, the Marvin and Anne Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA), Creative Access Grants, the Echoes Writers Group, the Free Student Matinee Program, and the Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project. Through these programs, Primary Stages advocates for our artists, helping them make important-and often transformative- connections within the theater community.

ABOUT 59E59 THEATERS



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.