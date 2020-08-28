Jonathan David Martin, Pamela Winslow Kashani and More Star in Virtual Reality Production FINDING PANDORA X

Kiira Benzing's FINDING PANDORA X takes the Virtual Stage at this year's Venice International Film Festival.

Marking the second consecutive year, award-winning director Kiira Benzing will debut her latest work, Finding Pandora X, at the renowned Venice International Film Festival, This Virtual Reality Theatre production will be in competition at Venice VR Expanded. It will receive 11 performances between September 2nd through September 12th, 2020.

At the crossroads of live theatre and the cutting-edge digital world, Benzing's Finding Pandora X is a live, immersive theatrical VR experience that draws a modern take to an ancient myth. This revolutionary performance features Broadway talent and premieres the world's first Virtual Repertory Theatre. The audience becomes a part of the performance playing the role of the Greek Chorus while interacting with live actors as the play unfolds.

With the passing of ages, the Gods of Mount Olympus have faded away until only two remain: Zeus and Hera. Now they are in danger of disappearing if they cannot recover the box of hope that Pandora remove long ago. Enter an immersive storyworld to join this interactive and adventure-packed Theatre performance featuring live actors in Virtual Reality.

"The myth of Pandora feels more timely today than ever before. The power of ancient stories follows us through time. But stories are powerless without an audience. We are excited to push the Virtual Reality experience further by bringing live Broadway-caliber performances to the virtual world, which can be experienced by a live, virtual audience. Although our cast appears as avatars, they embody characters and enchant us with a true sense of liveness. My work has always included a focus on the power of community and social connection. Live Theatre, using Social VR gives us the ability to gather in a world that is forever changed. May this production bring hope to this current generation." - Kiira Benzing, director Finding Pandora X

"We are proud to be working with Kiira Benzing and Double Eye Studios again this year on their ground-breaking storytelling which is uniquely positioned to connect global audiences to the Venice Film Festival and to tap into the power of HP's virtual reality technology to create, connect and collaborate."

- Joanna Popper, Global Head of Virtual Reality for Location Based Entertainment at HP

Finding Pandora X features a remote cast that includes Jonathan David Martin (Broadway's War Horse, NBC's "Believe") as Zeus, Pamela Winslow Kashani (Original Broadway cast of Into The Woods, "Star Trek: The Next Generation") as Hera, Deirdre Lyons (Tyra Banks "Model Land," The Under Presents VR Production of Tempest), as Coryphaeus, Jenn Harris (Off-Broadway's Silence! The Musical, Modern Orthodox - Lucille Lortel Award & Theatre World Award) as Hermes, Lisa Sanaye Dring (TV's "How To Get Away With Murder," "Shameless," "Grown-Ish,") as Hermes, Hilary R. Walker (Off-Broadway's When Yellow Were The Stars On Earth) as Iris, and Sara Phinn as Iris.

Finding Pandora X is written by Alyssa Landry, with additional text by LS Garvey. Finding Pandora X is produced by Double Eye Studios (Kiira Benzing, Lara Bucarey, Chris Dawes) with Executive Producers: Apples & Oranges/ Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani and HP/ Joanna Popper. The creative and technical team includes Mark Sternberg (Technical Producer / Lead Developer), Christopher Toppino (Technical Producer / Virtual Cinematographer), Alyssa Landry (Narrative Director / Writer), Manny Marquez (Associate Producer), MC Mangum (Stage Manager), Thierry Boulanger (Composer), Sadah Espii Proctor (Sound Design), Luis Lundgren (Virtual Art Department Supervisor), Beth Kates (Lighting Designer), Sara Phinn (VR Sculptor), Vaughan Schmidt (Developer), Rea Goldson, Polygonal Mind (Character Designers).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You