Join ANDTheatre Company To SPREAD THE LOVE

"Doors" open at 6:45pm for the 7pm show. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.

Share the Love with ANDTheatre Company! ANDTheatre celebrate its 36th season with a benefit show Thursday November 5th. All proceeds from the show go to AND's continuing classes, ongoing development of new and exciting work, as well as deeply needed artist salaries. Yes, it's online and with improv, music, magic and sketch!

Featuring performances by Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson) & Deb Lacusta (WGA Award Nominated Simpson's writer),

Catherine Butterfield (Drama Desk nominated playwright) & Ron West (Second City LA Faculty and Director),

Michael J. Gellman (Senior Faculty, Second City, Chicago; Artistic Director, Process Theatre, Toronto),

Jeff McCarthy (Urinetown, Kunstler),

Marta Sanders (MAC and BISTRO Award winner),

Stone and Stone (Last Comic Standing),

Torkova (Magic's Merlin Award)

Scotty Watson (Walmartopia! Second City)

Along with the writing of Kristine Niven and Ken Levine (M*A*S*H*, Frasier, Cheers)

And more....

This year, AND is awarding The Austin Award (named in honor of Gary Austin) to Marta Sanders. THE AUSTIN is given by AND's Board of Directors to honor distinguished artists who have graced the company by bringing their special talents to AND projects.

ANDTheatre Company is dedicated to developing new works for performance - plays, solo shows, acts and whatever else talented people might do to engage an audience. AND offers artists of all levels the opportunity to acquire new skills as well as develop, workshop and produce projects. As a large number of our members have experience improvising, there is a special interest in works and formats derived from the pioneering explorations by Viola Spolin, Paul Sills and Del Close. Written projects exclusive of improvisation are also encouraged and welcome. AND supports performing artists and their projects from inspiration through perspiration to production by providing rehearsal and performance space, offering educational opportunities with world-class teachers and mentors at subsidized prices, and helping actors, writers, directors and designers find and collaborate with each other.

