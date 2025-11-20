Jessica Vosk to Present SLEIGH at 92 NY in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Jessica Vosk in concert, with music from her album SLEIGH. Vosk will return to the stage with a swinging 10-piece band for an afternoon of holiday treats and mashups, including her unique takes on “Winter Wonderland,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “The Twelve Gays of Christmas,” a Chanukah song or two, and more. The concert is on Sunday, December 21 at 2 pm and tickets are available here .

About Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for electrifying roles on musical theater and concert stages.

She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration. Jessica’s 2024-2025 season highlights include creating the fan-favorite role of Lute in the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, creating the role of Cee Cee in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches, as well as returning to The Muny as Jenna in Waitress after her star turn as Florence in Chess in summer 2023. She returned to San Francisco Symphony at Stern Grove Festival to celebrate the Fourth of July, debuted at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center with No Name Pops and her program California Dreamin’ – Songs of the Laurel Canyon, and will celebrate the holidays this year with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and The New York Pops in her return to Carnegie Hall. Jessica is also the host of Carnegie Hall’s new podcast If This Hall Could Talk. This November Jessica is releasing SLEIGH a full-length extension of her 2020 holiday EP A Very CoCo Christmas. Vosk returned to Broadway in 2024 to star in Hell’s Kitchen, concluding her hit run on November 30.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Vosk starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat , reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny in St. Louis. Other recent theatrical highlights include joining the Atlantic Theater Company as Beth Ann in its production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter; creating the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet in Something to Dance About, the company’s tribute to Jerome Robbins directed by Warren Carlyle. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.

She starred as Anita in San Francisco Symphony’s GRAMMY-nominated production of West Side Story and filmed “The Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood” with Michael Tilson Thomas for PBS’s Great Performances. Her independently produced solo albums Wild and Free (2018) and A Very Coco Christmas (2020) both debuted on the Billboard and iTunes charts and are available to stream on all platforms. Vosk had an unconventional journey to Broadway, beginning her career on Wall Street before taking the leap of faith to pursue her dreams on stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been profiled on ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.

