JOB Extends Three Weeks at the Connelly Theater

The return engagement of JOB will extend its run at the Connelly Theater for an additional three weeks. The production will now run through Saturday, March 23. Tickets for the extension are now on sale at Ovation Tix.

The provocative dark comedy by Max Wolf Friedlich (SleepOver) stars Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession,” Single White Female) and Sydney Lemmon (TÁR, “Succession,” “Helstrom”) and is directed by Michael Herwitz (Where We're Born).

JOB had its world premiere at SoHo Playhouse from September 6 to October 29, 2023. Following rave reviews, JOB sold out its initial run and extended for an additional three weeks, selling out within hours.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

JOB features scenic design by Jeff Award nominee Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle Li (Theater Camp, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Camelot, Birthday Candles), and sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. ShowTown Theatricals serves as general managers.

JOB is produced by Hannah Getts and Alex Levy. Co-Producers include Craig Balsam, Cason Crane & Fran McGill, Duncan & Chauviere, James Alefantis, Danielle Perelman, and Russell Kahn.