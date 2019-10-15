J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company Announces Inaugural Season

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company launches its inaugural 2020 season with three musical gems: Seesaw (February 13-23, 2020), No Strings (February 27 - March 8, 2020) and A Class Act (March 12-22, 2020) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd street).

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community; they will work alongside established actors. The productions will include frequent lagniappesaoe? designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. aoe?Lagniappes: from the Louisiana French, meaning a bonus or a gift. These will include cast talk-backs, visits with the producers, and even interviews with the cast and personnel of the original productions.

The Honorary Board members for the Company are Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

The inaugural production will be the 1972 musical Seesaw (February 13- February 23, 2020), with book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, based on the play Two for the Seesaw by William Gibson. From the composing team of Sweet Charity, Seesaw tells the story of Jerry Ryan, a reserved lawyer from Omaha, who has fled to New York City looking for a change in his life. There he meets Gittel Mosca, a single, loveable lunatic who lives life to the fullest. Will their love affair be able to survive the big, noisy, dirty island known as Manhattan? Songs include: "It's Not Where You Start," It's Where You Finish," "Welcome to Holiday Inn," and "Nobody Does It Like Me." Seesaw is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Performances begin Thursday, February 12, 2020 for a limited run through February 23, 2020.

Followed by the 1962 hit musical No Strings, with book by Samuel Taylor and words and music by Richard Rodgers. The only musical for which he wrote both music and lyrics, explores the allure of Paris and its seductive embrace. A successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union. Songs include: "The Sweetest Sounds," "No Strings," and "Nobody Told Me." No Strings is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Performances begin Thursday, February 27, 2020 for a limited run through March 8, 2020.

Closing out the inaugural season is the 2001 musical A Class Act with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Ed Kleban, the Tony Award winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in A Class Act, this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through the Window," and "The Next Best Thing to Love." A Class Act is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Performances begin Thursday, March 12, 2020 for a limited run through March 22, 2020.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company series will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets are priced at $55 and may be purchased at telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. $25 Student Rush tickets will be available on the day of performance. A 3-Show Package is available at $124, a 25% discount, and may be purchased online at: www.j2spotlightnyc.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You