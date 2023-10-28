Immersive DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S Begins Off-Broadway This Month

Dinner At Drosselmeyer's, the immersive dinner party experience will begin performances Off-Broadway on November 25th. Inspired by the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and everyone's favorite mysterious holiday guest, the production blends together magic, cirque, and special performances with a handcrafted dinner and cocktail menu.

The adult oriented dining experience is the creation of The Secret Room and the creative team behind Cirque De Lancey and features some of New York's most unique and immersive circus and magic performers.

With your invitation, begin your descent into the hidden Theatre District speakeasy and mingle with Drosselmeyer's enigmatic guests. Indulge in the immersive atmosphere and enjoy a 3-course dinner or cocktails and crafted bites. Your host, Drosselmeyer will guide you through a thrilling journey of holiday merriment and mischief.

The Secret Room is a speakeasy style, hidden basement transformed into a multi-function event venue in Hell's Kitchen. They are renowned for their state of the art sound and light system and hosting diverse performances showcasing the artistic talents of New York City.