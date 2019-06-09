IATI Theater Presents THE DIAMOND STAG As Part Of Its Pride Celebration 2019

IATI Theater, in its commitment to serve as a platform for the most innovative and diverse artists in New York City, is proud to present The Diamond Stag: a theatrical performance art piece conceived by designer, conceptual, and installation artist Andrew Yang.

In The Diamond Stag, audiences are invited to an immersive experience in which they'll journey through nature, identity, vanity, and sanity - challenging their connection with the surrounding world.

Yang's world-renowned work has focused on doll-making as a medium for storytelling. In this thrilling debut of a New Medium, Yang brings his dolls to life through puppetry and costume - combining visual art and dramatic performance in an immersive fairy tale for a savage world.

Conceived as an exclusive and intimate experience for a limited group of visitors. Performed multiple times a day, each group will have the opportunity to experience the space and discover the story of the diamond stag for an approximate runtime of 20 minutes. Click here for tickets.

THE TEAM BEHIND THE DIAMOND STAG

Andrew Yang - Creator and Performer

Andrew Yang is a New York and Los Angeles based installation artist whose primary medium has been dolls and experiential design. His work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, as well as the windows of Barneys New York, Galeries Lafayette Paris, and Joyce Hong Kong. He has collaborated with brands such as Lancome Paris and Sideshow Collectibles.

Gabriella Loeb - Performer

Gabriella Loeb is a New York based artist, she began her career in fashion design but quickly came into her own as a sculptural, textile, and fine artist through her years of training at The Royal Institute of Art at Konstfack in Stockholm Sweden, and showing her works at numerous galleries.

André Armenante - Technical Direction & Production Design

André Armenante was a lead special effects designer for 'Magic To Do', a new musical from Stephen Schwartz, and began his career in special effect robotics and work in the toy industry. In addition to theatrical and lighting design, Armenante is currently the Global Chief of Design at LumiGogo, a cutting edge commercial and residential empire.

Álvaro Masa - Narrative Director

Through his work as an art director at Oglivy and FX where he developed extensive print, television, installation and digital campaigns, Alvaro Masa has expertly learned how to tell stories through lighting, graphic design, and color. He was born and raised in Spain and has lived in London, Stockholm, New York, and has most recently moved to Los Angeles.

IATI THEATER

IATI Theater is a New York-based, non-profit performing arts organization founded in 1968 by Venezuelan director Abdón Villamizar and a group of Latino writers and actors, dedicated to serving all audiences in both the Spanish and English languages. IATI's vision is to bring art into the lives of those in poverty, ethnic and cultural isolation. IATI artists address contemporary issues of broad human interest and frame them in an appropriate cultural context of powerful social impact to provoke introspection and social awareness. IATI is devoted to facilitating the emergence of new artistic talents in the disciplines of theater, music and dance.

For More Information and Tickets for The Diamond Stag: http://www.iatitheater.org/shows/detail/diamondstag/

For More Information on IATI Theater's Pride Celebration 2019: http://www.iatitheater.org/shows/detail/pride2019/





