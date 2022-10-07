I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: ALIVE at Sony Hall to be Streamed on Broadway On Demand Halloween Weekend

Now you can dress up and get spooky for Broadway's biggest Halloween event of the year both live at Sony Hall and in the comfort of your own home! Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You will stream on Broadway On Demand beginning at 7 pm Eastern on Sunday, October 30, 2022 and be available for the following four days. The event will be recorded LIVE at New York City's Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Sunday, October 23.

The live event and on-demand stream benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"Partnering with Broadway On Demand is a great way for the fans that we have amassed over the past two years of our virtual album to still be able to join us in the celebration," Johnson said. "They have supported us and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS with such enthusiasm, we wanted to show them our appreciation."

"We are honored to be the official streaming platform for I Put a Spell on You," said Sean Cercone, president and CEO of Broadway Licensing, the parent company of Broadway On Demand. "Given the vital support provided by Broadway Cares, with its fundraising and grant-making contributions across the nation, we feel that Broadway On Demand is the perfect partner to provide online viewing access to this marquee event for theater fans across all 50 states."

Transgender singer and LGBTQ activist Mila Jam joins the previously announced Broadway stars including Major Attaway (Aladdin), Glam award-winner NYC mermaid popstar Lagoona Bloo, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise), two-time Grammy winner Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Tomás Matos (Hadestown, Hulu's Fire Island), Krysta Rodriguez (Into the Woods), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (The Intern), Heath Saunders (Company), James Scully (Netflix's You, Hulu's Fire Island), Tony Award winner Britton Smith (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and more to be announced.

In their search to find beauty, youth and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York. The show begins at 8 pm Eastern (doors open at 7:00 pm) and begins with pre-show escapades and ends with a blowout dance party DJ'd by VELEZ&PARADA. Embrace the evening by joining us in your favorite Halloween garb and enter our costume contest to win prizes.

I Put a Spell on You: ALIVE at Sony Hall is presented by Kampfire Films and Jay Armstrong Johnson and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

All streaming and live tickets start at $35 and are on sale now at broadwaycares.org/spell.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Rounding out the cast are Sydney Allie, Marie Baramo, Tanah Becker, Olivia Cece, Zachary Eisenberg, Tyler Eisenreich, Zachary Flores, Olivia Griffin, Natalie Hinds, Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Darriel Johnakin, Erin Kei, Kolton Krouse, Markelle Leigh, Grace LeMieux, Hector Juan Maisonet, Maddox Martin, Nick Nazzaro, Kathryn Priest, Gabriel Andrew Reyes, Celeste Rose, Sydnie Roy, Jamal Shuriah, Michael Sylvester, Olivia Tarchick, Ahren Victory, Jamaal Wade, Erin Weinberger, Robyn Williams and Zach Williams.

Every ticket purchased will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available. Visit broadwaycares.org/spell for information.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and masks are strongly recommended (it is Halloween, after all!).

I Put a Spell on You is produced by Katie Rosin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and DW. The production is written by Johnson and directed by Ahmad Simmons, who also is supervising choreographer for the show. Associate director/choreographer is Lili Froehlich, assistant choreographer is Kristopher Ward, additional choreographers include Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Chris Jarosz, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Jason Williams. The music supervisor is Will Van Dyke. The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, multimedia produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, projection and video design by Jamie Kiliany, technical direction by Mido Francios, lighting design by William Succoso, makeup design by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger, key makeup by J Guerra, SFX makeup leads Christina Vida Roldos, and set decoration by Michael Lee Scott. The COVID compliance officer is Natalia Enriquez.

Broadway On Demand is the industry-leading streaming platform housing performance & theater education programming, and the preferred choice of top Broadway artists, producers, educators, and professionals. Broadway On Demand has streamed over 2,500 events and live productions-from Broadway shows to concert series, performance venues to individual artists, and original content-in 114 countries to 300,000+ subscribers and was honored with an Emmy Award® nomination in 2021. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, Showshare, approved middle school, high school, college, community, and professional theater productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences.

Broadway On Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV. Broadway On Demand can also be accessed for free on select Smart TVs. For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway On Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing life saving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.