HYPNOTIQUE Extends for a Third Time at The McKittrick Hotel

Performances are now on sale through March 30, 2024. 

By: Jan. 30, 2024

The McKittrick Hotel is presenting a third extension of its latest immersive experience,Hypnotique – A Late Night Sultry Spectacle. Performances are now on sale through March 30, 2024. 

Hypnotique offers a unique after-dark experience that envelops guests. Audiences are captivated by spontaneous performances and mesmerizing dancers, accompanied by daring sonic soundscapes in a surreal ambiance in The Club Car.

During the performance, a highly-skilled ensemble cast showcases breathtaking live acts amongst the audience, enticing them on a hypnotic journey that delves into the deepest fantasies of the mysterious feminine allure.

 Hypnotique is a collaborative creation between Emursive, Director/Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, and Creative Director Reginald Robson with Sound Design and Turntables by MD Silvio Pacini and Costume Design by David Quinn.

 The cast features Chloé Lexia Worthington, Courtney Sauls, Fabricio Seraphin, Haley Bjorn, Jacob Nahor, Jesseca Scott, Maurice Ivy, Maya Kitayama, Samantha Greenlund, Victoria Edwards, Andrew Avila, Alex Sturtevant, Kennedy Adams, Jack Taylor, and Andrew Kutryk.

 Cocktails inspired by the experience, including the signature Hypnotique (an electrifying punch made with cucumber-infused vodka, elderflower liqueur, and grapefruit juice), are available from The Club Car’s bar.

 Performances are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30PM. General Admission tickets with standing room are currently priced from $75 per person.

 All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.

 

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, which announced its final extension through March 31, 2024, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Stevan Keane for The McKittrick Hotel




