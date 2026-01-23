Grace McLean Completes the Cast of COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grace McLean (Suffs) will be joining the cast of MCC Theater's Cold War Choir Practice as a member of the Choir, reprising her role from the 2025 Summerworks production.

Cold War Choir Practice, a play with music by Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams, will begin previews on Saturday, February 21 with an opening night set for Tuesday, March 10 and a limited run through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

McLean will join the previously announced Alana Raquel Bowers (Chicken & Biscuits) as Meek, Will Cobbs (Is This A Room) as Smooch, Crystal Finn (Deep Blue Sound) as Virgie, Andy Lucien (Bad Kreyòl) as Clay, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders) as Puddin, with Suzzy Roche (The Wooster Group) and Nina Ross (To Kill a Mockingbird) as members of the Choir, and Ellen Winter (The Beastiary) as the Choir Leader.

In Cold War Choir Practice, a young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays. Cold War Choir Practice is an explosion of roller disco, Reaganomics, espionage, and cults, underscored by the cryptic Syracuse, NY, chapter of the Seedlings of Peace Children’s Chorus.