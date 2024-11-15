George Abud & More to Star in NOTHING LEFT TO BURN as Part of Front Door Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-honored organization, Broadway For All will cap off its epic inaugural Front Door Reading Series this season with Nothing Left to Burn on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 7PM at El Barrio’s Artspace PS109.

Written by Adi Hanash and Patrick Vassel, Nothing Left To Burn offers a reimagining of the true story behind Mohamed Bouazizi, the Tunisian fruit vendor whose act of self-immolation sparked the Arab Spring. A surprising blend of humor and history, the play delves into the intimate moments of Bouazizi’s life leading up to this world-changing event. Directed by Osh Ashruf (24Hr Plays Broadway, Love Among Dreamers), this romantic comedy challenges one to consider how personal sacrifice intersects with political awakening, offering a fresh perspective on resistance, love, and revolution.

About the work, co-writer Patrick Vassel, also the Associate Director of Hamilton, says, “We wanted to honor the life of Bouazizi in a way that felt personal, funny, and deeply human. This play is not just about politics—it’s about the complexities of love, identity, and the human condition.”

“The challenge with this story was capturing the gravity of Bouazizi’s actions while still allowing space for humor and heart. It's a play about loss, hope, and the way that a single moment can shift everything,” adds co-writer Adi Hanash.

George Abud (Lempicka, The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical) tackles the role of Mohamed Bouazizi, alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes: Drew Elhamalawy (Queen of Versailles, We Live in Cairo), John El-Jor (Mean Girls film, American Idol), Nadina Hassan (We Live in Cairo, Mean Girls), Michael Karadsheh (The Ally, We Live in Cairo), Jesús-Papoleto Meléndez (Netflix's The Good Nurse). It being a key mission of Broadway For All to bridge emerging and seasoned talents, two BFA alums are also in the cast: Catalina Chang will perform as Samya and Madison Smith in the role of Leila. And, BFA alum, Ella Martin joins Ashruf as associate director.

Nothing Left To Burn is the final play in the organization’s Front Door Reading Series featuring three new works curated by award-winning playwright Mona Mansour (The Vagrant Trilogy, Unseen). In October the Series put the spotlight on From Time, written by Broadway For All alum Asha Hayes-Roberts, directed by historic Broadway director Schele Williams (The Notebook, The Wiz), and starring Ciara Renée (Gun & Powder, Frozen), Michael Rishawn (Table 17, Ain't No Mo'), and Megan Lomax (The Skin of Our Teeth). The series launched in September with Casa Cristo by Karina Curet, directed by Alejandra Ramos.

“We’re excited to present Nothing Left To Burn as the culmination of this season’s Front Door Reading Series,” says Rolinda Ramos, Director of Programming at El Barrio’s Artspace. “The play beautifully balances humor and heartbreak, and its exploration of how individuals can spark global change feels especially relevant today.”



