FunikiJam Returns To The Off Broadway Stage With SPECIAL MISSION: BABY LIKES TO ROCK!

After a 24-city "Rhythm Boom Boom" tour of China and a "Totally Awesome" Off-Broadway run this summer, FunikiJam returns to the New York stage this Fall with FunikiJam's Special MIssion: Baby Likes to Rock! From September 22th through October 27, the FunikiJam Show offers kids - and kids at heart - the chance to dance, sing, and play along with the latest installment of their globe-spanning musical adventure series.

A multiple "best kids music" winner, The FunikiJam Show is a unique theatrical experience that engages little ones - and their grown up friends - with original tunes, high-energy dancing, and lots of audience interaction. Each season offers a different show with its own "Special Mission" so audiences can come back again and again to continue the learning and fun. Each show is presented as part of FunikiJam's year-round series of original Family Musicals at the historic Actors Temple Theatre.

ABOUT FunikiJam's Special Mission: Baby Likes to Rock! : When Captain Jam and the Agents of Jam launch a musical mission to promote "Rocking Around The World", they transport the audience to a World Music Fair for music exploration of Mexico, Africa, Germany, Ireland, Arabia and America. Will musical tools and imagination be enough to complete their special mission or will they need to recruit and train audience members to serve as "Junior Agents of Jam." Prepare your child -and inner child- to dance, sing and play along as desired.

Written by and starring Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam with Ashton Parrack as Agent Melody, Andrea Galata as Agent Keona, Damien Alix-Souhabi as Agent Theo, and Kaila Brook Wooten as Agent Mimi, FunikiJam's Special Mission: Baby Likes to Rock! is the showpiece of FunikiJam's Fall Season which includes 70 weekly programs at 20 venues throughout New York City, school programs, birthday parties, and special events. Production design is by Maarten Cornelis.



WARNING: May cause dancing, laughing and singing in a variety of different languages.

SIDE EFFECTS: May included relaxed parents and smart happy kids

FunikiJam was founded by Brian Barrentine in 1999 to meet a growing demand for quality education and entertainment programs for young children and families. Starting with a weekly audience of just six families, the program quickly became so popular that Barrentine began training teachers, opening new locations, recording the music, and touring live shows to schools, music festivals and lofty venues like the Historic Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Now based in NYC, FunikiJam has evolved into a landmark early childhood education and entertainment organization with an annual reach of over 70,000 patrons. Uniquely blending Barrentine's original rhymes, chants, songs and stories with indigenous music from around the world, FunikiJam's mission is to empower global citizens to reach their highest potential through its trademark "music exploration for the next generation" classes, live shows, musical recordings, film production, and teacher training.

Lifelong artist and educator, Brian Barrentine is the creator, voice and face of FunikiJam

World Music - multiple winner of the Parent's Choice Award for Best Music. Barrentine has been cast in numerous musicals on Broadway and Off; played Elvis in "Elvis the Musical" European Tour; written the Gymboree Music Program; served as Early Childhood Director at Brooklyn Conservatory; and acted on screen in TV shows like The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, and Law & Order SVU.

FunikiJam's Special Mission: Baby Likes to Rock! performs on the following dates and times: 9/22 & 9/29 at 11am, 10/6 at 10am & 11:30am, 10/13 at 10am & 11:30am, 10/20 ( sold out) 10/27 at 11am at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W. 47th St., between 8th and 9th Avenues. Tickets at $37.50 are available through www.funikijam.com. Running time is 60 minutes and the show is appropriate for children ages 2 to 10. October 27's special Halloween event, open from 10:30am - 12:30pm, includes Halloween activities before and after the 11am show.

For more information, visit www.funikijam.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You