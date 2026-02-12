Full Cast and Creative Team Set for TRASH at PAC NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the upcoming production of Trash at Perelman Performing Arts Center.

As previously announced, playwrights James Caverly and Andrew Morrill will star as ‘Jake’ and ‘Tim,’ respectively. Rounding out the company, the cast of Trash will include Chris Ogren as ‘Jukebox’, Rebecca Spiegelman as ‘Carly’ and Vishal Vaidya as ‘Nicolas / Police Officer.’ Noah Buchholz, Trey Harrington and Jessica Ranville will be understudies.

The production is directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad. The creative team includes Suzu Sakai (Scenic Design), Nikolya Sereda (Costume Design), Ellie Brown (Properties Designer), Annie Wiegand (Lighting Designer), Howard Ho (Sound Designer), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Projections Designer), Kailyn Aaron-Lozano (Director of Artistic Sign Language) and Kimi Handa Brown (Fight/Intimacy Director).

The team also includes Miriam Rochford (Production Stage Manager), Emily Duncan (Production Manager), Amelia Hensley (Associate Director), Sienna Siciliano (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jonathan Mesich (Production Assistant).

Performances begin on Saturday, March 7, 2026 with an opening set for Friday, March 13, 2026. This is a limited run through Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Living together is one thing. Understanding each other? That can get messy. Tim and Jake are Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city—but not much else. They’re polar opposites, each with very different views on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they spiral into a comic and insightful examination of their personal garbage and their perceptions of each other’s lives.

Performed almost exclusively in ASL (American Sign Language), Trash employs surprising theatrical devices that allow all audiences to understand the play (and each other) in profoundly new ways.

Previously developed at JACK NY, IRT, and most recently in 2024, Out of the Box Theatrics' Building the Box program.

The team at Out of the Box Theatrics (Producer) includes Liz Flemming (Founding Producing Artistic Director), Lindsay Fuori (Associate Producer), Avery Elledge (Associate Producer) and Noah Eisenberg (Associate Producer).