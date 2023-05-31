Full Cast Set for LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Off-Broadway

The cast is complete for the Off-Broadway debut of "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" which opens Off-Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse July 7 after a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This critically acclaimed and female-led musical written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Christmas Pitch) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars and Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing) is full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers choreographed by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Michael Putman and directed by Georgia Warner (Broadway's All My Sons).

The musical, which pours free shots for all audience members 21+, follows the journey of a female bar (Sid Parker) owner trying to keep her business afloat during the Coronavirus Pandemic. It is inspired by a handful of bars that stayed open in NYC during 2020 including the iconic Bar Nine.

Bobby Allan (Good Morning New York) and Jacki Thrapp will reprise their roles as Sid Parker, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora join the Off-Broadway cast. The ensemble is rounded out with Marisha Ruth (Dance Captain), Gabriel Generally, Lauren Gamiel and Miles Mandwelle.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis and Kevin Ellis.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

