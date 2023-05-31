Full Cast Set for LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Off-Broadway

The musical, which pours free shots for all audience members 21+, follows the journey of a bar owner trying to keep her business afloat during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

The cast is complete for the Off-Broadway debut of "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" which opens Off-Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse July 7 after a sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This critically acclaimed and female-led musical written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Christmas Pitch) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's A Musical About Star Wars and Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing) is full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers choreographed by 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Michael Putman and directed by Georgia Warner (Broadway's All My Sons).

The musical, which pours free shots for all audience members 21+, follows the journey of a female bar (Sid Parker) owner trying to keep her business afloat during the Coronavirus Pandemic. It is inspired by a handful of bars that stayed open in NYC during 2020 including the iconic Bar Nine.

Bobby Allan (Good Morning New York) and Jacki Thrapp will reprise their roles as Sid Parker, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora join the Off-Broadway cast. The ensemble is rounded out with Marisha Ruth (Dance Captain), Gabriel Generally, Lauren Gamiel and Miles Mandwelle.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis and Kevin Ellis.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Celebrate Pride at 92NY With A Peggy Lee Celebration Featuring Kristin Chenoweth & Mor Photo
Celebrate Pride at 92NY With A Peggy Lee Celebration Featuring Kristin Chenoweth & More

92NY is celebrating Pride 2023 with new classes and talks in June!

PlayCo to Present Two Upcoming World Premieres From International Playwrights Photo
PlayCo to Present Two Upcoming World Premieres From International Playwrights

PlayCo has shared details for two bracing future world premiere productions, and a revamped website linking audiences with its vital past as well as current feature articles and interviews. 

LIZARD BOY To Offer Rush & Student Tickets; Previews Begin Tomorrow Photo
LIZARD BOY To Offer Rush & Student Tickets; Previews Begin Tomorrow

Prospect Theater Company is launching rush tickets and student pricing for the New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, which begins performances tomorrow, Thursday, June 1st at Theatre Row, ahead of an opening night set for Wednesday, June 14.

L Morgan Lee to Lead Breaking the Binary Theatres Summer Intensive Photo
L Morgan Lee to Lead Breaking the Binary Theatre's Summer Intensive

Breaking the Binary Theatre is partnering with Tony Award nominee and Core Community Advisory Board member L Morgan Lee on the company’s first ever BTB Summer Intensive program.


More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set for LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Off-BroadwayFull Cast Set for LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Celebrate Pride at 92NY With A Peggy Lee Celebration Featuring Kristin Chenoweth & MoreCelebrate Pride at 92NY With A Peggy Lee Celebration Featuring Kristin Chenoweth & More
PlayCo to Present Two Upcoming World Premieres From International PlaywrightsPlayCo to Present Two Upcoming World Premieres From International Playwrights
LIZARD BOY To Offer Rush & Student Tickets; Previews Begin TomorrowLIZARD BOY To Offer Rush & Student Tickets; Previews Begin Tomorrow

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You