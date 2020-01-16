February 2020 Lineup Announced At Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are pleased to present the schedule for the month of February! At Birdland Jazz Club, catch the iconic Lionel Hampton Big Band Featuring Jason Marsalis, current GRAMMY nominee Catherine Russell, the Birdland debut of AGUAS Trio with Omar Sosa, Yilian Cañizares and Gustavo Ovalles, and iconic vocalist Jane Monheit. Internationally recognized trumpeter Rachel Therrien, the Seth Weaver Big Band, and The Voice contestant Melinda Rose Rodriguez will also be performing upstairs.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, find Michal Wolff Trio, Champian Fulton, Joe Alterman, Arianna Neikrug, and Ben Wolfe, among many others.

Repeat engagements include Burlesk at Birdland, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.



February 1 (Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Donald Vega



Pianist Donald Vega has established himself as one of the most important and prolific pianists on the contemporary jazz scene since his 2008 debut album Tomorrows. Since, he has released Spiritual Nature with Christian McBride and Lewis Nash. Vega teamed up again with Lewis Nash on his third album, With Respect to Monty (Resonance Records, 2015) along with Hassan Shakur, the great bassist and former Monty Alexander band member, and long time friend and grammy nominated artist, Anthony Wilson on guitar. Donald has gone on to record several albums as part of Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio. He is also an adjunct professor at both SUNY Purchase and The Juilliard School.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 1 (Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Hot Sardines



Bandleader Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol met in 2007 after they both answered a Craigslist ad about a jazz jam session above a Manhattan noodle shop. The unlikely pair - she was a London School of Economics-educated travel writer who grew up in France, Canada, and the Ivory Coast, he was a New York City born and raised actor who studied theater at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia - bonded over their love for Fats Waller, and The Hot Sardines were born. Their self-titled debut album, named by iTunes as one of the best jazz albums of 2014, spent more than a year on the Billboard Jazz Chart, debuting in the top 10 alongside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The accolades began pouring in for the band: Downbeat called The Hot Sardines, "one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York's 'hot' music scene," while The London Times praised their "crisp musicianship" and "immaculate and witty showmanship," declaring them, "simply phenomenal."

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





February 2 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra with Special Guest Nicole Zuraitis



The New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra (NAJO) is an exciting 17-piece big band taking New York City by storm. "They are the best musicians NYC has to offer" according to Broadway World! The band performs new arrangements of both classic and contemporary works by the inspired co-leaders John Lake, Mike Sailors, Steve Kortyka, and Danny Jonokuchi. GRAMMY nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis, one of the most in-demand singers on the scene today, joins the orchestra as a special guest!

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 2 (Sunday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

The George Kontrafouris Trio "The Passing" Album Release



Pianist George Kontrafouris makes his Birdland debut with the release celebration for his new album "The Passing". Joining Kontrafouris is Kimon Karoutzos (bass) and Jason Wastor (drums). George Kontrafouris has been a leading figure on the European jazz scene as a pianist, organist and educator and has collaborated with many famous musicians such as: Ralph Peterson Jr., Lou Donaldson, Bob Brozman, David Liebman, Benny Golson, Sheila Jordan and Houston Pearson, among others.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 3 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Halston in "Judge Julie Presiding"



Four-time Drama Desk nominee and Broadway Comedienne Julie Halston was recently in Tootsie on Broadway for which she received rave reviews in her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Broadway credits include On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century (for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination). She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from Sex and The City and Tina Carmello from The Class. Other TV credits include Difficult People, Law and Order SVU and in the upcoming season of Divorce on HBO.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





February 3 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Chris Byars Original Sextet



One of the most accomplished composer/arranger/saxophonists in the world premieres all-new repertoire with his hometown band of lifelong colleagues. Award-winning writer and bandleader Chris Byars has written over a dozen new compositions in the last year, in between working for The WDR Big Band, the John Pizzarelli Swing Seven, Mercedes Ellington and the US Department of State. The Chris Byars Original Sextet faces a unique challenge of performing new works with a four-horn, two-rhythm instrumentation. This innovative, chordless configuration creates a vacuum of accompaniment that is joyfully filled by horn writing that gives every moment the sound of New York City Jazz, 2019 edition.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 4-8 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Lionel Hampton Big Band Featuring Jason Marsalis



After a 15 year hiatus, the new Lionel Hampton Big Band is back featuring the one and only Jason Marsalis. These world-class musicians played with Lionel Hampton himself, and Marsalis masterfully fills Hamp's giant steps on the vibes. The Band plays all the Hampton hits, all the great arrangements, and tells some great stories about working with Hamp. Co-Leaders Lance Bryant, Christian Fabian and Cleave Guyton Jr, who all played with Hampton, relaunched the Band at the request of the Hampton Estate. Their recent album Live at Rossmoor is a terrific combination of hard swinging tunes and funny stories about jazz at its peak.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





February 5 (Wednesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Barbara Fasano



A storyteller in song in the tradition of Carmen McRae, Sylvia Syms and Julie Wilson, songstress Barbara Fasano explores the complexities of love and the circles we all swirl within, singing "wise, literate songs about life in all its confusing wonder," as author James Gavin writes. "She seems incapable of singing an unintelligent or unmusical phrase." Winner of multiple MAC, Bistro and NY Nightlife Awards, her last two CDs, Busy Being Free and Written In The Stars, were praised in publications as diverse as Playbill and JazzTimes and won MAC Awards for Record of the Year. Called "artistic, swinging and superbly entertaining," by revered jazz critic Ira Gitler, Ms. Fasano has headlined at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and concert halls and jazz festivals internationally. She is joined at the Birdland Theater by pianist Eric Comstock and bassist Sean Smith

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 5 (Wednesday) 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Bridging The Gap Showcase: Coached by Ari Axelrod and Lina Koutrakos



Bridging the Gap is a five-week master class, taught by acclaimed cabaret performer Ari Axelrod. The course focuses on how to bridge the gap between musical theatre performance and the intimate art of cabaret by honing the performer's foundational training and getting in touch with their most authentic self. Each performer will do a two-song set coached by Ari and Bridging the Gap's guest teacher, cabaret icon Lina Koutrakos. Join us as these incredible artists, through carefully crafted arrangements and lyric connection, bridge the gap between musical theatre and cabaret in this culminating showcase.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 6 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Rachel Therrien



Trumpeter and composer Rachel Therrien is one of the most in-demand musicians on the contemporary jazz scene. Winner of the 2015 TD Grand Prize Jazz Award at the renowned Montreal International Jazz Festival, the 2016 Stingray Jazz Rising Star Award and nominated as Best Jazz Producer at the IMA's 2018 Award, Therrien regularly performs at world class venues throughout the United States, Europe and Latin America. She has released four critically acclaimed recordings and is preparing to release her latest entitled VENA (due out this Spring). Therrien will be joined by fellow jazz phenoms Caroline Davis on alto sax, Marta Sanchez on piano, Rick Rosato on bass and Jay Sawyer on drums. According to respected jazz critic Raul da Gama, "...the virtuoso trumpet playing by Rachel Therrien throughout is sublime and operates interpretatively on different healthy, authentic planes."

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 6 (Thursday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

The David DeJesus Quartet



Dynamic, GRAMMY winning saxophonist David DeJesus has been on the New York City Jazz scene since the late 90's and has established himself as a key player in numerous bands in various genres. In Jazz, David has performed with the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, and Jimmy Heath's Big Band along with many others. In Latin Jazz and Salsa, David has shared the stage with Ruben Blades, Larry Harlow, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Artro O'Farrill and Tito Rodriguez Jr. Currently, David is the leader of the Birdland Big Band, a member of the Grammy nominated Bobby Sanabria Big Band, and the Legendary Ron Carter's Great Big Band.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 6 (Thursday) 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Sean Harkness & The Usual Suspects



Multi-award winning guitarist Sean Harkness returns to Birdland to present his band "The Usual Suspects" with: Etienne Stadwijk (keys) John Lenis (bass) Yutaka Uchida (drums). Harkness is in high demand as a performer/composer on solo guitar, and accompanies an astonishing array of world class vocalists, musicians, and ensembles. Sean's multiple awards include the coveted MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld.com awards.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 7-8 (Friday & Saturday) 7 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Michael Wolff Trio



Consummate pianist Michael Wolff returns with his trio, made up of bassist Ben Allison and drummer Allan Mednard to celebrate the release of his new album Bounce on Sunnyside. Exuberant, beautiful and able to convey a range of emotions, Bounce reflects Wolff's upbeat state of mind following his 'miraculous' recovery from aggressive cancer. Wolff notes, "Bounce is filled with music like the music I grew up listening to and playing. It transcends jazz and it feels like the best album I've ever made. It also comes at such a perfect time for me. It expresses my inner soul and the joy of living and making music. It's the most important release of my life."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jihye Lee Orchestra



A former indie pop singer in South Korea, Jihye Lee now leads the invigorating Jihye Lee Orchestra! Lee's 2017 release April received global praise, including a four star review by revered jazz critic Dan Bilawsky in which he called the release "simply unforgettable". The BMI Foundation awarded Lee with the Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize in 2018 and recently, she composed music for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Carnegie Hall's NYO Jazz. She is currently working on her second album.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 9 (Sunday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Amanda Green AF!* *And Friends



Two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green returns to Birdland for another episode of her popular uproarious series "Amanda Green AF* (*And Friends)." Amanda will be joined by her incredible and celebrated Broadway friends, including Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Kelli Barrett ("Verdon/Fosse" and Dr. Zhivago), Em Grosland (Emotional Creature) and McKenzie Kurtz (Footloose), bringing her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of funny and moving original songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows. Amanda was recently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed revised book and lyrics. She is also writing lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night, collaborating with comedy legend Billy Crystal and 3-time Tony winning composer Jason Robert Brown. As a songwriter/performer, Amanda has performed her songs in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Town Hall, Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and has received 2 MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award.

$35; $10 food/drink minimum

February 9 (Sunday) 9:45 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jane Irving Quartet



While some singers make claim by including evergreens from the Great American Songbook in their repertoire, Jane Irving is a true jazz singer. With lavish talent and striking originality, Jane is a truly gifted musician who possesses a gorgeous and engaging voice capable of stirring the emotions of everyone in the room. Australian born Irving has lived in NYC for 7 years. She has quickly made her mark on the scene, working solidly at various venues in and around the city with many of it's top players such as Tadataka Unno, Ron Affif, Ed Cherry, John Di martino and Steve Williams. Birdland is thrilled to welcome Irving back after her excellent 2019 debut.

$30; $10 food/drink minimum

February 10 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Melinda Rose Rodriguez



Melinda Rose Rodriguez, recent contestant on Season 17 of the NBC smash hit The Voice, is thrilled to make her Birdland debut! Rodriguez is a Miami-born singer-songwriter who, at just 24 years old, has made a name for herself as a unique and gifted performer in the jazz world. She attended the prestigious New England Conservatory and has been awarded four Downbeat Music Award. In 2019, Rodriguez placed first in the International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition which took place in Washington DC. That same year, she made her debut with the Legendary Count Basie Jazz Orchestra. The concert will consist of almost all original music and a few favorite standards spun with her own quirky twist. Joining Rodriguez is pianist and vocalist Alina Engibaryan, Dan Montgomery on bass and Evan Hyde on drums.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 10 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Arianna Neikrug Quartet



Concord Jazz recording artist Adrianna Neikrug is a force to be reckoned with. The New York-based singer released her 2018 debut Changes to critical acclaim after winning the 2015 Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition (The SASSY Awards). Changes went on to receive positive attention from the Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, Downbeat Magazine, Jazziz, WBGO, and many others. In 2019, Paste Magazine named her one of "12 New Jazz Artists To Watch".

$30; $10 food/drink minimum



February 11 (Tuesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Michael Longoria



Fresh off the Broadway Records release of his third studio album, Like They Do In The Movies, recording artist and concert star Michael Longoria brings a passionate concert of love songs to Birdland. A perfect date night for the Valentine at heart, Longoria's soaring vocals will serenade paramours and pals with hit love songs, guaranteed to get you in the mood to send flowers and chocolate to your sweetheart. Backed by a live band, Michael will also debut a brand new original love song that he wrote for his next album.

$30; $10 food/drink minimum



February 11-15 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Catherine Russell and Her Septet: Alone Together



Catherine Russell's new album Alone Together (Dot Time) is currently a GRAMMY nominee for Best Jazz Vocal Album. "One of the outstanding singers of our time," (Wall Street Journal) - bolsters her reputation as one of the foremost interpreters of early-20th century American music. The daughter of pioneering jazz musician Carline Ray and long-time Louis Armstrong band leader and arranger Luis Russell, Catherine Russell has "a voice that wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the Garden of Eden." (NPR) In addition to her own acclaimed recordings, Russell has been prominently featured providing period music on the soundtrack to HBO's Boardwalk Empire and other film and television productions.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 12-13 (Wednesday & Thursday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Champian Fulton



Born in Oklahoma, fan-favorite Champian Fulton has become a world class Jazz pianist and vocalist with international acclaim. Her most recent album Dream A Little (Cellar Live) features her in duet with alto saxophonist Cory Weeds. Fulton grew up in a musical family and kicked off her professional career at ten years old by playing piano at Clark Terry's 75th birthday party. Since then, she has released a dozen records and continues to woo audiences all over the world.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Alyssa Allgood Quartet with Special Guest Joel Frahm



Alyssa Allgood has gained attention for "her technical control and [the] creative imagination of her work (Howard Reich, Chicago Tribune). She has been described as an "impressive bop-oriented singer" by DownBeat Magazine and "an emerging talent of considerable strength" by The New York City Jazz Record. Allgood was recently named "Best Jazz Entertainer" in the 2019 Chicago Music Awards. Her two full-length releases Out Of The Blue (2016) and Exactly Like You (2018) have been well received by critics and fans alike. At Birdland, the Chicago-based singer will be joined by the world renowned saxophonist Joel Frahm.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 14-15 (Friday & Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Carole J. Bufford



"The real thing: you know it when you see it...The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand." - The New York Times

Carole Bufford has become one of the most sought after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. Her shows earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She was featured in Michael Feinstein's American Songbook series at Jazz at Lincoln Center as well as numerous Pops performances with orchestras across the country. Bufford is the recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for Outstanding Vocalist.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Seth Weaver Big Band - Single Release Show



Seth Weaver is an exciting new talent on the New York jazz scene as an award winning vocalist, trombonist, big band leader, composer, and arranger based in New York City. Described as a "youthful trombone firebrand pelting NYC with deliciously soulful hard bop" by Michael Dease, international acclaimed jazz trombonist, Seth has quickly established himself as a new voice in the NYC jazz community. Seth's leads a 17-piece swing orchestra, comprised of some of the most exciting new voices on the New York jazz scene today. His debut big band album, Truth, will be released on March 27th through Outside in Music.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Karen Oberlin in Bad Love: The Randy Newman Songbook



Karen Oberlin returns to Birdland to present Bad Love: The Randy Newman Songbook. With pianist Ian Herman by her side, Oberlin looks forward to exploring Newman's expansive and timeless repertoire in all its heartbreaking, fearless, poignant and hilarious glory.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 9:45 - Birdland Jazz Club

Marissa Mulder: I'll Follow The Sun -The Songs of Lennon and McCartney



Syracuse native and New York City cabaret singer Marissa Mulder digs into the Lennon-McCartney catalogue in her newest show. The Multiple award-winning songstress will perform iconic selections like "Penny Lane" and haunting ballads like "Julia," "She's Leaving Home," and others. Will Friedwald of the Wall Street Journal says: "Ms. Mulder has given us a virtual definition of what cabaret is supposed to be about, to project and amplify one's own soul through the lens of songs written by someone else."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 17 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Broadway's J. Mark McVey



Best known for performing the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables over 3200 times, Broadway's J. Mark McVey is thrilled to debut "Broadway And Beyond" at Birdland! McVey will perform an eclectic group of songs by some of the world's greatest composers and lyricists from shows including West Side Story, Anything Goes, South Pacific, They're Playing Our Song, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables and many more. He will also sing songs of love and inspiration from 22 years serving as Maestro Marvin Hamlisch's tenor of choice with the greatest symphonies around the globe. J. Mark McVey masterfully crafts the story of his journey through thirty-plus years in the entertainment industry to "Broadway and Beyond!"

$40; $100 VIP Preferred Seating/Meet & Greet + $10 food/drink minimum



February 17 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Alexis Cole: Love me or Leave Me: Tin Pan Alley Talks Tinder!



Award-winning vocalist Alexis Cole may be the most talented singer to ever hold a top-secret military clearance. A dozen albums into her critically acclaimed career, she may also be the best-kept secret in jazz, a status that's certain to change as more people are discovering her for themselves. In her new show Love me or Leave Me: Tin Pan Alley Talks Tinder, Cole explores the perils and rewards of online dating and explores the question...is love all that different from the days of the Great American Songbook?

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 18 (Tuesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Matt Baker Hosts "Oz-Relief 2020"

An All-Star Benefit for the Australian Bushfire Disaster



Australian-born jazz pianist Matt Baker will host an all-star fundraising concert benefiting victims of the Australian bushfires. The blazes, which have been burning across the country for months, have killed at least 25 people, razed over 2000 homes and wiped out entire towns. Nearly 18 million acres of land have been burned and the total number of animals affected could be as high as a billion. All profits will go to the Australian Rural Bushfire Brigade and animal rescue emergency funds.

$30 tables; $10 food/drink minimum



February 18-22 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

AGUAS Trio with Omar Sosa, Yilian Cañizares and Gustavo Ovalles



Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and Cuban violinist-vocalist Yilian Cañizares have come together to create AGUAS Trio, an inventive and engaging mix of the artists' Afro-Cuban roots, Western classical music, and jazz. Featuring Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles, Aguas Trio reflects the perspectives of two generations of Cuban artists living outside their homeland, interpreting their traditions in subtle and unique ways. Songs range from the poignant to the exuberant and are expressive of the exceptional musical chemistry, poetic sensibilities and originality of the artists. The concerts at Birdland are the group's North American debut!

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 19-22 (Wednesday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Joe Alterman Trio



A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Joe Alterman studied music at New York University, where he received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Jazz Piano Performance. In addition to performances with Houston Person, Les McCann and his own trio, among others, Alterman has performed at many world renowned venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Birdland and New York's Blue Note, where Alterman has opened, many times, for Ramsey Lewis. 30 years old, Alterman has released four critically-acclaimed albums, his most recent being 2018's More Cornbread. Dick Cavett has referred to Alterman as "one fine, first class entertainer" and Ramsey Lewis has called Alterman "an inspiration to me" and his piano playing "a joy to behold."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 20 (Thursday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Ehud Asherie



Largely self-taught, or rather, "old-schooled," pianist Ehud Asherie learned the ropes at Smalls, spending much of his early teens becoming a fixture of the late-night jam sessions held at this now legendary Greenwich Village club in New York City. Mentored by the late Frank Hewitt, Asherie began to develop "his virtuosity and his ear for clean, crisp lines" (The Star-Ledger). Later, an admiration for earlier piano styles took hold; soon enough Asherie had absorbed them into his playing becoming, in the words of The New Yorker, "A master of swing and stride." His latest album, Wild Man Blues, was released last year on Capri and features Peter Washington and Rodney Green.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 23 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

MusicTalks: The Women of Jazz (Thana Alexa)



Award-winning vocalist Thana Alexa and the MusicTalks Jazz Quartet celebrate the women of jazz with performances of jazz standards written by female jazz luminaries such as Lil Armstrong, Alice Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday while also sharing untold stories of the founding mothers of the Jazz artform. Thana Alexa brings her powerful, impassioned voice and a stunning package of jazz classics to the Birdland stage.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 23 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

New York: Big City Song Book



New York: Big City Song Book, created by Deborah Grace Winer, Directed by Mark Waldrop and featuring Klea Blackhurst, Laurie Wells and Nicolas King, delves into the wealth of musical material written over time that has New York CIty as a subject. The show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. New York is a fabulous character and this great cast of acclaimed New York City performers take us on this entertaining and exhilarating musical ride in search of what it really means to be a New Yorker.

$40 tables; $30 bar; $75 VIP Seating + $10 food/drink minimum

February 24 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

The Ktet Led by KiraG: Featuring Bruce Harris



Powerhouse KiraG and The KTet bring fresh arrangements of standards, bebop compositions, and american songbook classics to Birdland Theater. The Ktet is a NYC based sextet which revitalizes the songs of yesteryear. Bandleader KiraG infuses her voice into classic-contemporary musical theatre standards from Pretty Women by Sondheim to I Got Life by Galt MacDermont, Kira reworks the songs of her childhood to offer a fresh perspective on songs of the past. The ensemble features Michael Migliore, Bruce Harris, Jason Wastor, Julius Rodriguez and Alex Slomka.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 24 (Monday) 7 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jared Grimes in Concert



The Broadway at Birdland concert series presents a night of high energy non-stop, genre-fusing music and dance on the Birdland stage performed by Wynton Marsalis protegé Jared Grimes. Grimes is a quadruple threat in the world of the arts, the performer is a notable singer, dancer, actor and choreographer and incorporates all aspects of his prowess seamlessly into his performance. Grimes has danced alongside legends such as Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis and Fayard Nicholas and even had the honor of performing for President Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center. The band will include Mark Meadows on piano, DeWitt Fleming on drums, Bret Puchir on guitar and Brent Birckhead on sax.

$30 tables; $10 food/drink minimum



February 25 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Stina Wheeler Songs From the 70s!



Celebrating the incredible contributions to the modern American songbook by such acclaimed artists as Carly Simon, Elton John and Linda Ronstadt, Stina Wheeler makes her Birdland debut performing greatest hits from the 70's, taking you on a journey back to an era of funk and soul by performing time-tested classics with her own soulful, pop sensibility shining through with each impassioned note sung.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 25-29 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jane Monheit Quintet



Celebrated vocalist Jane Monheit pays joyous tribute to the music of Ella Fitzgerald and toehrs by performing selections from her recent releases and voluminous repertoire. The Long Island native, blessed with "a voice of phenomenal beauty: (Stephen Holden, New York Times), showcases the warmth and sincerity of her voice while celebrating the breadth of the legendary jazz vocalists.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 26 (Wednesday) 7 & 9:45PM - Birdland Theater

Jazz Vocal Mania Series Featuring Sinne Eeg



The Jazz Vocal Mania series hosted by vocal luminaries Janis Siegel and Lauren Kinhan announces the arrival of featured vocalist Sinne Eeg along with special guests. The vocalists will be backed by an all-star rhythm section featuring John di Martino on piano, Boris Koslov on bass and Vince Cherico on drums. This curated musical experience celebrates the power of the voice within the jazz idiom.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 27 (Thursday) 5:30PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Randy Ingram

Pianist and Composer Randy Ingram offers a potently impassioned musical performance of selections off of his upcoming recording for Sunnyside Records, The Means of Response. The Randy Ingram Trio features noteworthy sidemen drummer Jochen Rueckert and bassist Drew Gress. Ingram has been hailed as "gifted" (Jazz Times) and a "formidable composer" (The San Francisco Chronicle). In the words of his mentor Fred Hersch, "Randy Ingram is among the vanguard of young jazz pianists on the New York scene. He plays with finesse, thoughtfulness and passion."

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 27 (Thursday) 7, 9:45PM - Birdland Theater

The Pete Malinverni Trio



Pianist, composer and educator Pete Malinverni has been a fixture on the New York City Jazz scene for nearly four decades. In this time, Malinverni has recorded fourteen critically acclaimed albums as a bandleader performing with the likes of Joe Lovano, Jon Faddis, Steve Wilson, and many more. His playing has graced the stages from New York's great jazz institutions to the Carnegie Recital Hall and the Piccolo Spoleto Festival. After tenures at William Paterson University and New York University, Malinverni now serves as the Head of Jazz Studies at the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 28-29 (Friday - Saturday) 7 & 9:30PM - Birdland Theater

Ben Wolfe Quartet with Giveton Gelin, Sean Mason and Donald Edwards



The Ben Wolfe Quartet featuring young trumpeter Giveton Gelin, pianist Sean Mason and drummer Donald Edwards takes the stage of the Birdland Theater performing selections from Wolfe's 20+ year recording career, including his recent critically-acclaimed release Fatherhood, which united jazz veterans, rising stars and a string quartet in commemoration of the passing of the composer's father. Hrayr Attarian of Chicago Jazz Magazine notes: "Brilliant composer, masterful bandleader and virtuosic performer, Ben Wolfe is uniquely suited to pull off an ambitious project like this. And he definitely succeeds at it. Fatherhood is a multilayered and thematically unified work about the singular bond between father and son."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



Recurring Engagements:

February 2,26 (Sunday) 9:30 - Birdland Theater

February 14 (Friday) Midnight - Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND MIDNIGHT SHOW

Spice up your Valentine's Day with a special midnight edition of BURLESKI! At BIRDLAND.

Just a block from Times Square, BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic-style burlesque to its midtown Manhattan roots. Nestled in the legendary jazz club's intimate new theater, this funny, sexy gem of a show unveils a luscious line-up of sparkling strip-teasers, each an exciting, enticing delight. Overseeing the frolics is renowned burlesque comedy legend, "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. Heralded by the New York Times as the "ultimate, consummate nightclub performer," he'll keep you in stitches while the rest strip their britches! Also hosting is the notorious, uproarious SIR Richard Castle. This "deliciously dirty dandy" has graced stages from Stockholm to Detroit, and is now enjoying his 10th year hosting his own burlesque/comedy show at NYC's The Slipper Room. Our ravishing roster is curated by ROSIE CHEEKS, "The Blushing Beauty of Burlesque." Rosie's currently one of the five featured burlesque performers in THE BURLESQUE SHOW at The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 3,10,17,24 (Mondays) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum



February 4,11,18,25 (Tuesdays) 9:30 - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum



February 5,12,19,26 (Wednesdays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 7,14,21,28 (Fridays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



February 1,8,15,22,29 (Saturdays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



February 2,9,16,23 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

*Arturo O'Farrill Octet, February 2 Only

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally, have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





