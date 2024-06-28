FROM HERE to Launch Rush Ticket Policy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renaissance Theatre Company’s production of From Here, which is currently running through August 11 at The Pershing Square Signature Center, is offering rush tickets for $33 ($25 + $8 TodayTix fee) on TodayTix. The tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and they will go on sale at 9am when the show is in performances.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Donald Rupe (Flying Lessons) arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey (Flying Lessons), From Here began performances on Thursday June 27 for a limited run through Sunday August 11 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature.



Center (480 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036). To purchase tickets, please visit: fromhere.com/tickets.

Set in 2016, From Here tells the story of Daniel, a 30-something gay man on his journey through life, love, and family when the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub changes his hometown, and him, forever.

“For me, theatre is such an important part of healing and learning, and art can play an important role in honoring and remembering even the worst parts of history,” shared Renaissance Theatre Company Artistic Director and writer Donald Rupe. “We hope that From Here will have a long- lasting effect on its audiences: that those who see it will learn from these life-changing moments, be moved by the people they meet, and that they will honor and remember them moving forward. We cannot wait to bring our musical from our beloved community in Orlando to New York this summer.”

From Here features cast members from the original Orlando production in their New York debuts, including Blake Aburn (Orlando Sentinel’s Best of 2020 Critics Pick for From Here) as “Daniel,” Becca Southworth as

“Becca,” and Omar Cardona (“The Voice”) as “Ricky.” Additional cast members include Michelle Coben (Flying Lessons) as “Jordan,” Jullien Aponte (Milk) as “Michael,” and ensemble members Justin Jimenez (SpongeBob the Musical – Orlando Family Stage), Chris Keough (Walt Disney World’s “The Dapper Dans”), Kendall Leamy (F**kboys the Musical), Jerry Mullings (The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show), Dee Quintero (Flying Lessons), Devin Skorupski (Be More Chill – Florida premiere) and Kyle Ashe Wilkinson (Nosferatu). Janine Papin and Kyle Ashe Wilkinson will also serve as understudies.

The From Here band features Noah Baez (keys), Bryce Hayes (bass guitar), Chris Kampmeier (drums) and Matthew Lynxwiler (electric and acoustic guitar).

From Here features scenic and lighting design by Philip Lupo, sound design by Matt Craig, costume design and stage management by J. Marie Bailey and vocal direction by Chris Keough. Choreography is by Adonus Mabry. General management is by Maximum Entertainment Productions. Marketing and advertising are by Situation Interactive. Casting is by Kayla Kelsay Morales.



