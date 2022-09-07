FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL to Open at The Players Theatre This Month

Frankenstein the Musical

Monsters are not born.

They're created.

Just in time for autumn and the Halloween season, Frankenstein the Musical from Be Bold! Productions will run from September 30 to November 6.

Tickets and information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195378®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmonsteroffbroadway.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Immerse yourself in intimate story telling with Sgouros and Bell's 50th Off-Broadway Production!

Gorgeous sets, costumes, lighting design and a live chamber ensemble -string and percussion - turns this small, historic space into the perfect setting for a thrilling night out.

Paired with a stroll through the neighborhood's historic homes - some of the oldest in New York City - the spirit of a haunted mind is just what the doctor ordered. Delving into the darker, more gothic aspects of Mary Shelley's novel, Sgouros and Bell use music and prose to enter the mind of the mad Victor Frankenstein to better understand his obsession, which ultimately leads to destruction.

Love in its many forms emerges from unlikely circumstances and the dark surrounds of this psychological thriller.

First science fiction novel... which was also written by a woman!

About the show

Obsession, desire, and ambition...through the eyes of a madman, nothing is sane! The Monster Off-Broadway lives in this original musical adaptation. Based on the Gothic horror classic by Mary Shelley, and brought to life with steampunk flair, this musical follows the ill-fated life of an ambitious Dr. Frankenstein who creates a monster and is forced to face the monster within. Published in 1818 and hailed as one of the first science-fiction novels, the story of man and monster is just as relevant today as it was in its first printing.

Frankenstein: The Musical features a book by Brenda Bell, and a score by Michael Sgouros for a live, percussion-based chamber ensemble.

About Sgouros and Bell's Musicals

With a rotating repertory of classic tales retold in the vision of playwright and lyricist Brenda Bell and composer Michael Sgouros, Victory's companies, Literally Alive Family Theatre and Be Bold! Productions continue to enhance these beloved tales for audiences new and returning.

In homage to the authors, Sgouros and Bell have brought to life the heart and soul of these often misunderstood stories straight from the pages. Production teams (including lighting designer Jessica Choi, costume designer Courtney Hansen and scenic designer Elizabeth Chaney) maximize this gem of a 1950s Off-Broadway space and transport audiences to lands near and far - and of the mind.

A feature of the season (playing the role of Frankenstein's Monster!) is Eric Fletcher, an actor who has been performing with the companies for over a decade and made a name for himself playing not only dynamic leading male roles but also fantastical antagonist women while dressed in elaborate drag.

Performance Schedule

Previews begin: September 30, 2022

Opening night: October 8 through November 6, 2022

Fridays at 7pm

Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm

Sunday Matinee at 2pm

Runtime: Approx. 90 minutes - no intermission

Not recommended for children under 9

Be Bold! Productions

In Residence at

The Players Theatre

115 MacDougal Street

NY NY 100121