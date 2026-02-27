A.J. Shively to Star in DUBLIN NOIR Industry Reading at the Cell Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will present an invitation-only industry reading of Honor Molloy's new play Dublin Noir, set for Monday, March 9, with presentations at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Directed by Maria Mileaf (Underneath the Lintel), the reading will feature Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Amanda Kristin Nichols (The Hills of California), and John Keating (The Weir).

It's August 1939. Europe's on the brink of war, but Ireland's staying neutral. On a day trip to Drogheda, Dubliner Tadgh Steele is captured by a dairy farmer named Murphy. Is Tadgh a poet as he claims, or is he a Nazi spy? Dolly, Murphy's slop girl, falls for the handsome stranger and casts him as the hero of the "film in her head."

In Dublin Noir, private fantasies and widespread paranoia collide, revealing a shadow war of gendered violence simmering just beneath the surface of global conflict.