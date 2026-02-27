CRUSHED VELVET to Premiere at 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trimmer and Co. will present CRUSHED VELVET, written by Andrew Trimmer and directed by Sam Perwin, as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival, presented by FRIGID New York. Performances will take place at Wild Project (195 E 3rd St) on April 5, 12, 13, and 18.

Tickets are $25 and available at tickets.frigid.nyc/events/. The production runs approximately 60 minutes.

CRUSHED VELVET is described as a camp-infused satire set on the unraveling set of Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee. Blending backstage farce with cultural commentary, the play examines celebrity, queerness, and the pursuit of perfection through heightened theatricality.

The cast includes Christopher F. Costa*, Kate Delacruz, Amy Jean Greenblott, Maceo Oliver, Laura King Otazo*, Jasmine Michelle Smith*, and Andrew Trimmer (*Members of Actors' Equity Association).

The creative team features Sam Perwin (Director), Samm Lynch* (Production Stage Manager), Jeff Champagne (Lighting/Sound Designer), and Forest Entsminger (Set/Props Designer).

Andrew Trimmer is an actor and writer whose previous work includes the solo show It’s Magic Time!, staged as part of the United Solo Festival in 2015. Sam Perwin has previously directed Gay Haiku at Dixon Place and Laundry Day at The Secret Theater.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based festival presented by FRIGID New York, with 100% of box office proceeds going directly to participating artists.