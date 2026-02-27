HERE Arts Center to Debut OFF THE RECORD: Acts of Restorative Justice

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HERE Arts Center will present the World Premiere of Off the Record: Acts of Restorative Justice, written and performed by James Scruggs in collaboration with Thomas Giovanni, at the HERE Mainstage, April 5-19.

OFF THE RECORD: Acts of Restorative Justice is a theatrical intervention aimed directly at the American Criminal Justice System and a call for audiences to activate their activism and stoke the fires of change. Invoking magic, mysticism, hard-facts, and carnival games, this performance will help audiences build their tool kit to take the necessary next steps toward fostering systemic transformation.

Created by former HARP artist and recent Guggenheim Fellow James Scruggs in collaboration with national criminal justice advocate Thomas Giovanni, Off the Record is co-directed by Michael Rohd, the founder/director of the Co-Lab for Civic Imagination at the University of Montana, and Annalisa Dias, one of HERE's new Co-Directors.

"At a time of increasingly visible state violence, it feels devastatingly prescient to be working on a project like Off the Record with James, Thomas, Michael, and a whole team of the most generous collaborators imaginable," said Annalisa Dias. "With humor, heart, and quite a bit of unrestrained real talk, this project invites us to consider what it would take to ignite the flames within us and make real systemic change."

Performances will take place on: Sunday, April 5 at 4pm (Preview), Tuesday, April 7 at 8:30pm (Preview), Wednesday, April 8 at 8:30pm (Preview), Thursday, April 9 at 8:30pm (Opening Night), Friday, April 10 at 8:30pm, Saturday, April 11 at 4pm, Saturday, April 11 at 8:30pm, Sunday, April 12 at 4pm (Mask Required), Tuesday, April 14 at 8:30pm, Wednesday, April 15 at 8:30pm, Thursday, April 16 at 8:30pm, Friday, April 17 at 8:30pm, Saturday, April 18 at 4pm, Saturday, April 18 at 8:30pm, and Sunday, April 19 at 4pm.

The design team will include Scenic & Costume Design by Andreea Mincic (Nothing Doing at Under the Radar), Lighting Design by Ayumu "Poe" Saegusa (Book of Mountain and Seas at St. Ann's), Video Design by Guy DeLancey, and Sound Design by Johnny Gasper (Adult Relationships at The Collapsable Hole).