Eleri Ward & Abby Feldman to Join STORYTIME With What Will the Neighbors Say? in May

Each night has a unique host and musical guest who curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Comedy pop star Abby Feldman (Just For Laughs New Faces 2018; Adult Swim's Soft Focus with Jena Friedman) will host storytime with musical guest Eleri Ward (Miscast 2023; Only Gold with MCC) on Monday, May 15 at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street New York, NY 10011) with What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrian, Co-Artistic Directors). Doors will open at 7pm, with music and stories from 7:30-9pm. Tickets can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com/cc/storytime-at-the-cell-1953649. Visit The Neighbors on Instagram to vote on this month's theme! @wwtnstheatre

storytime is meant to bring us all together through the communal art forms of storytelling and live music. Each night has a unique host and musical guest who curate the theme and bring in new communities at each gathering. In between sets, audience members are encouraged to get up on stage and tell a story relating to that evening's theme, creating an authentic and powerful collective experience. This FREE night of music and storytelling features free drinks and tasty bites.

The Neighbors will also host a FREE virtual writing workshop on how to adapt real stories into personal writings, taught by Danielle E. Moore (EP of Green Light Group Productions), on Sunday, May 14 from 3pm-4pm. Visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/storytime-at-the-cell-1953649 to reserve your spot.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org




