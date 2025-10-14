Ego Nwodim to Join THE COMEDY SERIES at Lincoln Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and actress Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”) will join the lineup for The Comedy Series at LCT’s Claire Tow Theater this fall, completing the series of comedians.

Ego Nwodim’s comedy show, directed by Zhailon Levingston, will play at The Claire Tow Theater beginning Wednesday, November 19 through Sunday, November 23. This marks Nwodim’s first time performing Off-Broadway.

The LincTix pre-sale for Ego Nwodim’s show will begin on Wednesday, October 15, with general on-sale on Monday, October 20.

As previously announced, Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and one of the most global voices in stand-up comedy, Vir Das, will kick off the series with his comedy show Vir Das: “Hey Stranger,” directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel beginning Wednesday, October 29 through Sunday, November 9. Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater will play beginning Wednesday, November 12 through Sunday, November 16, and Sam Jay: “We The People” will play from Wednesday, December 3 through Sunday, December 14.

LCT3 x Seaview’s The Comedy Series will serve as a creative vehicle for the comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces. Justin Townsend will serve as the Production Designer for the entire series.

Step into an evening where stand-up meets storytelling. A line-up of today’s most dynamic comedic voices will take the stage in a new collaboration between LCT3 and Seaview—not just to make you laugh, but to draw you into something deeper. This is comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery. Each night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth. No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show. It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes. Join us for a bold new series where stand-up grows up—and out.