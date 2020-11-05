Eduardo Sánchez to Stop By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE

Tune in on Sunday, November 8.

Tune in on Sunday, November 8 at 3PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests.

Join director and screenwriter Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project, V/H/S/2, Exists) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Click below to watch!

SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, Fun Home, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included an appearance by Jagged Little Pill's Jane Bruce.

