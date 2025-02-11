ESTHER MADE ME DO IT to Premiere Off-Broadway at Actors' Temple Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of their new play Esther Made Me Do It, directed by Annie G. Levy and assistant directed by Aviva Pearl Creation.

The one night only performance will take place on Purim Eve, March 12th, 2025 at the Actors' Temple Theatre. Doors will open at 6:00pm, the performance will begin at 7pm.

At the heart of Esther Made Me Do It are Naomi (Clara Dossetter) and Ruth (Laura Herskov), two best friends navigating their relationship to Judaism and each other. As they prepare to audition for their local Purim shpiel, Naomi is determined to land the role of Esther and launch her theatrical career. Ruth, however, grapples with feelings for Naomi and must decide how much longer she can put her friend's ambitions before her own. These two theater-obsessed, opinionated teenage besties lead audiences through a complex, often humorous exploration of growing up, devotion, and the intersections of Jewish and Queer identities.

As The League of Cincinnati Theatres raves: "So funny! Quick verbal taffy pulling! This show produced by Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor brings energy, comedy, and truthful storytelling together in such a beautiful way."

And after the performance, join us for a festive post-show reception at Bar Lady Blue, just around the corner! Show your ticket at the bar for discounted drinks, including themed cocktails inspired by the play. Costumes are highly encouraged-in the spirit of the holiday!

About the Team:

Nell Adkins and Elizabeth Sacktor met at Smith College and became fast friends, bonding over their love of Barbra Streisand. They wrote Esther Made Me Do It together in late 2023, it then had its world premiere at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival as a one act in 2024.

The cast will feature Clara Dossetter as Naomi and Laura Herskov, recent credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Herbert Von King Park) and Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Chance Theater), as Ruth. Annie G. Levy whose work has been seen at The Tank, HERE, City Center, Access Theatre, and many others is set to direct. Aviva Pearl Creation whose work has been seen at The Bell House, Chez Bushwick, and Lentol Garden will serve as assistant director.

