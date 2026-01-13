ENCORES! Series and More Set for New York City Center 2026 Winter/Spring Programs

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City Center will present its 2025–2026 Winter/Spring season. From the Tony-honored Encores! series to internationally acclaimed dance companies and singular ballet artists, the season brings unforgettable performances to its stage. Below are the upcoming programs, shared for listing inclusion and editorial coverage.

Encores! High Spirits | Feb 4 – 15

WEEK ONE | Feb 4 – 8, 2026

Wed – Fri 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm | Sun 2 & 7pm

WEEK TWO | Feb 10 – 15, 2026

Tue – Fri 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm | Sun 2pm

Post-Show Talkback: Sat, Feb 7, 2pm

Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee: Wed, Feb 11, 11am

ASL Interpreted Performance: Thu, Feb 12, 7:30pm

Community Night: Fri, Feb 13, 7:30pm

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. The spectral Broadway rarity promises haunted hilarity and a brassy, swinging score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Coward’s story follows novelist Charles Condomine (Steven Pasquale) and his wife Ruth (Phillipa Soo), whose marriage is upended when the eccentric medium Madame Arcati (Andrea Martin) unwittingly conjures the ghost of Charles’s late first wife, Elvira (Katrina Lenk).

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray

Based upon Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward

Concert Adaptation by Billy Rosenfield

Scenic Designer David Zinn

Costume Designer Jennifer Moeller

Lighting Designer Bradley King

Sound Designer Megumi Katayama

Choreographer Ellenore Scott

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Director Jessica Stone

Featuring Rachel Dratch, Katrina Lenk, Andrea Martin, Steven Pasquale, Jennifer Sánchez, Campbell Scott, Phillipa Soo

Brandon Block, Delphi Borich, Marcus Byers Jr., DeMarius R. Copes, Deanna Cudjoe, Lili Froehlich, Katie Griffith, Benjamin Howes, Caroline Kane, Ross Lekites, Devon McCleskey, Michael Pesko, Jeremiah Valentino Porter, Sean Stack, Halli Toland, Kamille Upshaw, and Kristin Yancy



Lyon Opera Ballet | Feb 19 – 21

Thu 7pm; Fri & Sat 7:30pm

Kicking off the second year of the Dance Reflections Festival by Van Cleef & Arpels is Lyon Opera Ballet, one of the world’s foremost contemporary dance companies. This exhilarating double bill brings together two striking works from both sides of the millennium: Merce Cunningham's seminal masterpiece BIPED and the US premiere of Christos Papadopoulos's Mycelium.

BIPED returns to New York for the first time since 2011, blending Cunningham’s clean, exact, and mercilessly complex movement with live and recorded music by Gavin Bryars and groundbreaking digital art, as algorithmic patterns layer live dancers with projected imagery in a seamless fusion of dance and technology. Complementing this rigorously futuristic vision, Christos Papadopoulos—first winner of the Rose International Dance Prize—draws on nature in Mycelium, a hypnotic work of jaw-dropping precision in which choreography unfolds like a living, underground network: rooted, interconnected, and constantly evolving, set to the atmospheric electronic score of Coti K.



25th Flamenco Festival | Feb 26 – Mar 8

For 25 years, the Flamenco Festival has been a bridge connecting Spain’s most passionate art form and the city that never sleeps. This landmark edition celebrates these deep ties with an incredible two-week lineup of legends and rising stars direct from Spain.

Week one ignites with the dazzling Gala Flamenca, directed by the trailblazing and internationally celebrated Manuel Liñán, who also appears onstage. This unforgettable evening unites an extraordinary constellation of flamenco royalty, featuring the iconic Eva Yerbabuena, the thrilling El Farru, and the masterful Juan Tomás de la Molía. The week continues with Spain National Dance Award (2019) recipients Estévez / Paños y Compañía, presenting La Confluencia. Bold and virtuosic, the work showcases the breathtaking range and expressive power of the male flamenco dancer, as five electrifying performers take the audience on a voyage through flamenco’s roots.

Week two features Olivier Award winner Sara Baras, a Festival fan favorite. She brings Vuela, a choreographic journey in four acts that pays tribute to the great flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucía. Baras directs and performs in this cinematic piece, which features members of her company, Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras, who are also celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Week 1 | Feb 26 – Mar 1, 2026

Gala Flamenca

Thu 7:30pm

Estévez / Paños y Compañía

Fri 7:30pm

Gala Flamenca

Sat 7:30pm | Sun 2pm

Week 2 | Mar 5 – 8, 2026

Pre-Show Dance Lesson Fri Mar 6, 6:30pm

Sara Baras

Thu 7:30pm

Fri 7:30pm

Sat 7:30pm | Sun 2pm



Encores! The Wild Party | Mar 18 – 29

WEEK ONE | Mar 18 – 22, 2026

Wed – Fri 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm | Sun 2 & 7pm

WEEK TWO | Mar 24 – 29, 2026

Tue – Fri 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm | Sun 2pm

Post-Show Talkback: Sat, Mar 21, 2pm

ASL Interpreted Performance: Thu, Mar 26, 7:30pm

Community Night: Fri, Mar 27, 7:30pm

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of

the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock. The star-studded cast includes Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, along with Joseph A. Byrd, Claybourne Elder, Evan Tyrone Martin, and more to be announced.

Music & Lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa

Book by Michael John LaChiusa & George C. Wolfe

Based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March

Scenic Designer Arnel Sancianco

Costume Designer Linda Cho

Sound Designer Alex Neumann

Choreographer Katie Spelman

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Guest Music Director Daryl Waters

Director Lili-Anne Brown

Featuring Joseph A. Byrd, Claybourne Elder, Evan Tyrone Martin, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Adrienne Warren



Encores! La Cage Aux Folles | Jun 17 – 28

WEEK ONE| Jun 17 – 21, 2026

Wed – Fri 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm | Sun 2 & 7pm

WEEK TWO | Jun 23 – 28, 2026

Tue – Fri 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm | Sun 2 & 7pm



Post-Show Talkback: Sat, Jun 20, 2pm

ASL Interpreted Performance: Thu, Jun 25, 7:30pm

Community Night: Fri, Jun 26, 7:30pm

Featuring an all-black cast led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux, and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.

Longtime partners Albin (Billy Porter) and Georges (Wayne Brady) are proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son (Alaman Diadhiou) brings home his fiancée’s strait-laced parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.” This Encores! production highlights the lush original 1983 orchestrations, not heard since its original Broadway run.

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Scenic Designer David Zinn

Costume Designer Clint Ramos

Lighting Designer Adam Honoré

Sound Designer Megumi Katayama

Tap Choreographer Dormeshia

Choreographer Edgar Godineaux

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert

Director Robert O’Hara

Featuring Wayne Brady, Alaman Diadhiou, James Jackson Jr., Michael McElroy, Billy Porter, Sharon Washington, and Lance Coadie Williams



Hugo Marchand | Artists at the Center | July 23 – 25

Thu & Fri 7:30pm, Sat 2pm

Hugo Marchand’s undeniable virtuosity, lyricism, and charisma have propelled him to the very height of ballet excellence, making him perhaps the most celebrated male Étoile of the Paris Opera Ballet—the highest rank within one of the world’s most prestigious companies. As curator and lead performer of City Center’s fifth Artists at the Center program, the most ambitious edition to date, Marchand brings together a repertoire that showcases both his singular artistry and the breadth of contemporary ballet.

At the heart of the program is Maurice Béjart’s Boléro, a legendary tour de force set to Ravel’s iconic score and entrusted to only a select few dancers since its creation in 1961; Marchand performs the triumphant, athletic solo surrounded by 18 dancers from Béjart Ballet Lausanne. He is also joined by fellow Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Dorothée Gilbert in a pas de deux from Angelin Preljocaj’s seductive Le Parc, inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses and set to Mozart, a lush exploration of love through a fusion of classical and modern forms. Rounding out the evening are Béjart’s The Firebird, again with Béjart Ballet Lausanne, George Balanchine’s Sonatine, Hans van Manen’s Trois gnossiennes, and a pas de deux from Carolyn Carlson’s Signes.