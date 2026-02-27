Classical Theatre Of Harlem Appoints Chris Berry As Managing Director

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) has announced the appointment of Chris Berry as its new Managing Director. An accomplished artist, educator, and nationally respected arts leader, Berry joins CTH's executive team at a pivotal moment of growth as the organization advances its vision of becoming the next great American theatre company rooted in Harlem and reflective of the African diaspora.

Berry brings more than a decade of leadership experience across nonprofit theatre, arts education, and national cultural organizations. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of The Playwrights Realm, where he led strategic growth initiatives and strengthened the organization's artistic and institutional infrastructure. He also previously served as Arts Director at the Penumbra Center for Racial Healing and as President and National Conference Planner of the Black Theatre Network, further solidifying his commitment to equity-driven cultural leadership.

“Chris is a visionary leader whose artistry and administrative expertise make him the ideal partner as we build CTH's future,” said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem. “His deep understanding of theatre, education, and community-centered leadership aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome him to Harlem.”

Berry's leadership experience also includes serving as Director of Education and Humanities and Program Director of the Black Arts Institute at the Billie Holiday Theatre. In these roles, he developed transformative programming that bridged artistic excellence with community impact. As an educator, he has served as Assistant Professor of Theatre at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Florida A&M University, mentoring the next generation of artists and arts leaders.

Trained as an actor, Berry received his BFA in Acting from North Carolina A&T State University and his MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep. As a dialect coach, he has contributed to Signature Theatre's production of The Hot Wing King and the television series P-Valley, reflecting the breadth of his artistic expertise.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as Managing Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem,” said Berry. “CTH embodies artistic excellence, rooted in and created for the Harlem community. I look forward to working alongside Ty Jones, the board, artists, and the Harlem community to continue building an institution that is bold, sustainable, and artist-centered.”

Berry joins CTH at a critical moment in its trajectory as the company expands its artistic reach and works toward establishing a permanent home in Harlem. His appointment signals a strengthened commitment to sustainable growth, institutional stability, and community-centered leadership.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem recently announced that its 2026 Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production will be William Shakespeare's Othello, directed by Carl Cofield. The free outdoor production will run from July 5th through July 26th in Marcus Garvey Park, continuing CTH's beloved tradition of presenting bold, resonant Shakespeare in the heart of Harlem.

A gripping exploration of jealousy, power, race, and manipulation, Othello remains one of Shakespeare's most urgent and emotionally charged tragedies. Through its signature lens, CTH will bring renewed perspective to the play's timeless themes. Uptown Shakespeare in the Park has become a summer cultural touchstone in New York City, drawing thousands of attendees each year and creating an open, welcoming space where classical theater is experienced collectively.

As CTH prepares for this landmark production and deepens its institutional growth, Berry's appointment signals a strengthened commitment to sustainable leadership, artistic excellence, and community-centered impact in Harlem and beyond.