Shows Revealed For Theatre Now's SOUND BITES 13

Theatre Now New York has announced the 10 shows that will be featured in this year's 13th annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals on Monday, May 4th. This year, the festival has a new home at the 715-seat Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space. Pre-Sale tickets for Members begins on Sunday, March 22nd. Tickets for the general public go on sale Sunday April 5th. Ticketing information, creative teams and casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since 2013, SOUND BITES has showcased almost 200 emerging writers, and many past shows have now been performed all over the world. This annual festival offers a chance to see the future of musical theatre in a fast-paced, exhilarating evening featuring a diverse slate of stories and styles. The 10 shows that will be featured in this year's festival are:

53 MONTHS

Music by Sequoia Sellinger, Book & Lyrics by Sarah Rossman

An exploration of bodily autonomy, motherhood, self-determination, and what it means to be human through the relationship between a marine biologist and the most devoted mother on planet Earth: the Graneledone boreopacifica (deep-sea warty octopus).

BITCH, I CLONED YOU!

Music & Book by PJ Ju, Lyrics & Book by Ed Horan

A goofy sci-fi comedy about the existential horror of trying to win the breakup.

DIVORCE PARTY

Book & Lyrics by Carli Freeman, Music by Caitlin Thomas

Recently divorced couple Viv and Lexi throw a party to celebrate their separation and play wingwoman for each other but soon realize starting over is harder than it seems.

THE DUST MOTHER

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jarrett Murray

A star comes to Earth wanting to put down roots but finds so much more.

ISLAND TIME

Book by Danielle Koenig, Music & Lyrics by Asher Muldoon

When a couples cruise sinks in the ocean, a recently separated couple are horrified to find that they are marooned on a small deserted island with the hottie they both cheated on each other with.

JUST OUTSIDE

Book by Emily Boyd Dahab with Allison Kraus, Music by Allison Kraus, Lyrics by Emily Boyd Dahab

Based on found text from a real social media post, an agoraphobic Long Island housewife learns her husband may have seen a UFO and makes a social media post which snowballs out of control.

THE KEEPER

Book, Music & Lyrics by Maxwell Carmel

A short musical folktale about keeping your light shining brightly through the dark forces of the night.

OUR OWN ODYSSEY

Book & Lyrics by Chris Rivera, Music & Lyrics by Joe Montoya

A remix of Homer's epic myth through a Queer Latin lens.

STEAK!

Book & Lyrics by Brooke di Spirito, Music by Louis Josephson

Two friends wake up to realize they have drunkenly opened a high-end steakhouse...in their apartment.

THE TROUBLE WITH TIME TRAVEL: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Musical

Lyrics & Book by Dan Caprera, Music & Orchestration by Ryan Jacobs

A choose-your-own-adventure musical where the audience themselves get the opportunity to vote on what happens next!

This year's runners up are Mantis Prom by Jordan Knitzer & Barrett Riggins and You Go On by Matt Gittins.

Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of new musicals primarily known for their annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also produce developmental readings and productions of new musicals developed in their Musical Writers Lab and host the monthly Verse Intro Cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse in addition to their monthly Industry Nights. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.