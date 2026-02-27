Iris Bahr's STORIES FROM THE BRINK to Debut at SoHo Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SoHo Playhouse and Bahr None Productions will present the New York premiere of Stories From the Brink, written and performed by award-winning performer Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Friends, DAI (enough)), running March 18 - April 3, 2026 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is March 19.



Iris Bahr's seventh solo show, Stories From the Brink, is a wild, touching and hilariously poignant journey through her near death adventures, from her fragmented childhood in the Bronx, to a peripatetic adulthood traipsing across the globe, culminating in a surprise return to Tel Aviv, now taking care of her mother with dementia, where things come full circle. It is a true tale of adventure, escape, thrills and terrors, and evolution through perpetual movement.



As always, Bahr masterfully combines humor, pathos and masterful storytelling to take the audience on a journey that is funny, heartbreaking and life-affirming all at once. She is currently touring the show across the U.S. and Canada.



Iris Bahr is the winner of the Montreal Frankie Award, a recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award, a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, a Helen Hayes Award nominee, and a UK Stage Award nominee.

