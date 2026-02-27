Iris Bahr's STORIES FROM THE BRINK to Debut at SoHo Playhouse
SoHo Playhouse and Bahr None Productions will present the New York premiere of Stories From the Brink, written and performed by award-winning performer Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Friends, DAI (enough)), running March 18 - April 3, 2026 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is March 19.
Iris Bahr's seventh solo show, Stories From the Brink, is a wild, touching and hilariously poignant journey through her near death adventures, from her fragmented childhood in the Bronx, to a peripatetic adulthood traipsing across the globe, culminating in a surprise return to Tel Aviv, now taking care of her mother with dementia, where things come full circle. It is a true tale of adventure, escape, thrills and terrors, and evolution through perpetual movement.
As always, Bahr masterfully combines humor, pathos and masterful storytelling to take the audience on a journey that is funny, heartbreaking and life-affirming all at once. She is currently touring the show across the U.S. and Canada.
Iris Bahr is the winner of the Montreal Frankie Award, a recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award, a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, a Helen Hayes Award nominee, and a UK Stage Award nominee.
