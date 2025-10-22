Dixon Place Will Present Amina Henry’s INTERSTATE Directed By Cat Miller

The new dark comedy will feature Amy Hargreaves, Will Wilhelm, and Nicholas Turturro.
Dixon Place and That Old Hillside will present Interstate, a new play by Amina Henry directed by Cat Miller, running December 4–20, 2025, at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street, New York City).
Interstate is described as a contemporary, partly musical and slightly absurd fairy tale about family, womanhood, and the search for connection in modern America. The story follows Red, who—after a suicide attempt—packs her adult children into a rusted convertible for a cross-country road trip to the Grand Canyon. Along the way, old wounds resurface, secrets come to light, and a fractured family struggles to hold on to one another while learning how to let go.
The cast will include Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why, Homeland), WIll Wilhelm (Gender Play, or what you Will), Marvelyn Ramirez, Sauda Jackson, Nicholas Turturro, Jeorge Bennet Watson, and Wesley Zurick. The creative team includes scenic design by Jiaying Zhang, lighting design by Kate McGee, costume design by Katja Andreiev, sound design by M. Florian Staab, and production stage management by Julia Gangemi.
