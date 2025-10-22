Dixon Place Will Present Amina Henry’s INTERSTATE Directed By Cat Miller

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dixon Place and That Old Hillside will present Interstate, a new play by Amina Henry directed by Cat Miller, running December 4–20, 2025, at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street, New York City).

ABOUT THE PLAY

Interstate is described as a contemporary, partly musical and slightly absurd fairy tale about family, womanhood, and the search for connection in modern America. The story follows Red, who—after a suicide attempt—packs her adult children into a rusted convertible for a cross-country road trip to the Grand Canyon. Along the way, old wounds resurface, secrets come to light, and a fractured family struggles to hold on to one another while learning how to let go.

CAST