Dixon Place Suspends Performances Through April 4

Dixon Place has announced the suspension of performances through April 4.

The following statement has been released:

As you may know, many cultural spaces have closed and large human congregations are currently restricted in NYC due to mounting concerns around COVID-19. In the interest of protecting the well-being of our artists and patrons, all DP performances have been suspended through April 4th.

The DP team continues to monitor the situation and will keep you updated as to our schedule beyond April 4. We're following guidance from city and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (For the latest info and best practice guidelines, please visit NYC Health Dept here)

Most DP staffers are working remotely, but we are available to you! So feel free to contact us individually as we conduct business. If you have general questions or concerns, please email contact@dixonplace.org

If you purchased tickets to a DP event, we'd be grateful if you'd consider making your ticket purchase a donation. If you prefer a refund, or for other information please contact mike@dixonplace.org

We want you to be healthy and safe, and we encourage you to stay calm during this aberrant and curious time. We're deeply committed to our artists and patrons, and look forward to resuming our programs so we can come together again to share our stories!





