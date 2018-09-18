Design-Focused 'in 1: the podcast' Welcomes Shakespeare in the Park Sound Designer Jessica Paz

This week's brand new episode is with Sound Designer Jessica Paz! Jessica shares with us wild tales from her summers at the Delecorte Theatre with stories and insights from her recent designs for 'Othello' and 'Twelfth Night' as well how the Sound Department battles wind, rain, helicopters and yes raccoons.

That Othello featured an all female design team, (recently featured in the NY Times) and she shares her thoughts on something that is both a great achievement but also shouldn't have to be.

Cory and Jessica chat about advancements in speaker technology being used on the 'Dear Evan Hansen' tour, how she works with a mixer to find the perfect sound for a show, and the continued push to get all designers, especially Sound Designers, proper credit and respect.

Jessica Paz's Off-Broadway Design Credit include: Twelfth Night and Othello (The Public Theater- 2018 Shakespeare in the Park); Miss You Like Hell (The Public Theater); Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Nights Dream, and As You Like it (The Public Theater- 2017 Shakespeare in the Park) ; Burn All Night (A.R.T Oberon Stage); Ugly Lies the Bone (Roundabout); A Sucker EmCee (LAByrinth); The Muscles in Our Toes (LAByrinth); The Kings Whore (Starcatcher Productions); Becoming Dr. Ruth (Westside Theater); Looking for the Pony (Vital Theater Co.); Women Beware Women (Red Bull Theater) and STRETCH - A Fantasia (New Georges).

Broadway credits include Associate Designer of Bandstand, Dear Evan Hansen, Disaster the Musical, The Assembled Parties, and Fela! [Workshops (2007), Off -Broadway (2008), Broadway (2009), The National Theatre London (2010), European Tour (2011) and executed the Design for it's return home to Lagos, Nigeria, and the US National Tour].

Regional and Touring: Dear Evan Hansen (1st national tour); Welcome to Fear City (KC Rep), Scott & Hem in the Garden of Allah, See How They Run(Barrington Stage); Legally Blonde, 9 to 5 The Musical (North Shore Music Theater); Shakespeare on the Sound's Productions of Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Othello and Much Ado about Nothing, SCKBSTD (Virginia Stage Co), Volcanoes Birthright (Organic Magnetics), TempOdyssey, And Her Hair Went With Her, Bookends, Minstrel Show (NJ Rep).

Jessica has also served as Front of House Engineer for such musicians as The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Antibalas, Julia Haltigan, Femi Kuti, Lady Antebellum, Candy Shop Boys, People vs. Larson, Michael Arenetta, Bugaboo, Carte Blanche, King Holiday, The Woes, Stone Cold Fox, The African Children's Choir and many others.

About 'in 1: the podcast' :

You know those conversations you have at the bar after a long day of tech?...The moments where you sit with your friends and colleagues and discuss what you love about being a designer, but also what drives you mad? Imagine getting to listen in on those conversations with some of the most fascinating, celebrated, and sought after theatrical designers working today. That is what in 1: the podcast strives to be. A long-form, uncensored, candid chat with designers of all walks of life talking about their lives in the theatre. No topic is off limits. From life on the road to life in a Broadway theatre. From trying to get noticed in New York to making a splash in regional theatre. You'll never know what to expect from each episode. You might learn about a designer's latest inspiration, or how they got started, their most embarrassing moment, or their favorite collaborator. Hosted by real life (we think) designer Cory Pattak, in 1: the podcast offers unprecedented access into the world of theatrical design, direct from the industry's most interesting movers and shakers. All the world's a stage, so draw back the curtain and come meet the magic MAKERS who bring those worlds to life.

