Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Denise Marsa's THE PASS Will Be Performed at the 2021 United Solo Festival

pixeltracker

The show is a testament to the human spirit, a raw biographical performance, comprised of life-defining moments, humor, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Oct. 12, 2021  
Denise Marsa's THE PASS Will Be Performed at the 2021 United Solo Festival

In September 2018 The Pass premiered in London at The Playground Theatre. The Pass was initially developed in 2017 with theater legend Gretchen Cryer mentoring Denise every step of the way. The show is a compelling series of autobiographical vignettes incorporating songs and stories penned and performed by award-winning singer-songwriter Denise Marsa, featuring renowned New York musician Tracy Stark on keys.

Denise recounts her career spanning the decades - beginning at the end of the 70s, pushing through the highly volatile and emotional 80's, continuing through the start of the tech-driven 90s, and on into the 21st century. The show is a testament to the human spirit, a raw biographical performance, comprised of life-defining moments, humor, heartbreak, and self-discovery, accompanied by beautiful music.

Tickets are on sale now: https://unitedsolo.org/shows/the-pass-musical/. For more information about Denise Marsa please visit: DeniseMarsaMusic.com.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • Columbia School Of The Arts Presents HEDDA GABLER Directed By Rakesh Palisetty
  • Additional Casting Announced for Abingdon Theatre Company's BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY
  • Jesse J. Sanchez's SUEÑOS: OUR AMERICAN MUSICAL Receives New York Theatre Barn Residency
  • World Premiere Of THE DARK OUTSIDE to be Presented at Theater for the New City