Denise Marsa's THE PASS Will Be Performed at the 2021 United Solo Festival

In September 2018 The Pass premiered in London at The Playground Theatre. The Pass was initially developed in 2017 with theater legend Gretchen Cryer mentoring Denise every step of the way. The show is a compelling series of autobiographical vignettes incorporating songs and stories penned and performed by award-winning singer-songwriter Denise Marsa, featuring renowned New York musician Tracy Stark on keys.

Denise recounts her career spanning the decades - beginning at the end of the 70s, pushing through the highly volatile and emotional 80's, continuing through the start of the tech-driven 90s, and on into the 21st century. The show is a testament to the human spirit, a raw biographical performance, comprised of life-defining moments, humor, heartbreak, and self-discovery, accompanied by beautiful music.

Tickets are on sale now: https://unitedsolo.org/shows/the-pass-musical/. For more information about Denise Marsa please visit: DeniseMarsaMusic.com.