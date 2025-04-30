Deirdre Madigan to Join the Cast of IRISHTOWN at Irish Rep in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deirdre Madigan (Philadelphia, Here I Come!) will join the cast of Irishtown at Irish Rep as “Constance” on May 14, 2025. Kate Burton will play her final performance in the role on May 11.



Irishtown, a new play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (Lie Low, recent winner of the Playwrights '73 Scheme bursary) and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls), began previews April 2, 2025, and opened April 13, for a limited run through May 25, 2025, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street).

“We could just devise an Irish play… How hard could it be?” The Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin-based theatre company, have just started rehearsals for their new play. After the astounding success of their last production, the company are scheduled to open on Broadway, with the same visionary playwright at the helm. However, trouble arises when the actors decide she’s going too dark, too experimental, and… not Irish enough? Taking matters into their own hands, the company fights to restore the Hibernian flair. Irishtown is a hilarious, searing new comedy that explores the commercialization of a culture and invites audiences to experience the fragile creative process and the potential collapse of a collective.



Irishtown currently features Emmy and Tony Award nominee Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler; The Dead, 1904), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (“Derry Girls,” The Ferryman), Kevin Oliver Lynch (Purgatory, After Yeats), Brenda Meaney (Little Gem, Uncle Vanya), and Angela Reed (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with voiceover work by Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption Two).



Irishtown features set & lighting design by Colm McNally (The Beacon), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), sound design by Caroline Eng (Yellow Face), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (The Beacon). Michael Palmer (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager and Jade Doina (The Dead, 1904) is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Katja Zarolinski (KZ Casting).



Irishtown was first presented in 2023 as part of Irish Rep’s New Works Summer Festival in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre and was further developed in a workshop in Summer 2024 at Irish Rep. Learn more about Irish Rep’s New Play Development Program here. Dubey received the Best Direction Award at the 2025 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival.



Tickets to Irishtown begin at $55 and are available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.



